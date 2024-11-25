IRFU 150 Celebrations Continue With Star Studded Gala And 150 Test Match

This season marks the 150th anniversary of the first Ireland Men’s international match. This week features two of the highlights of the season – the 150 Gala and the second 150 Match of the year between Ireland and Australia.

A special jersey for a special occasion! 😍 We’re excited to wear our new 150th Anniversary kit this weekend, with the jersey available to purchase from Friday.#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/Xippp1OCqm — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 25, 2024

The celebratory season kicked off back in September when the Ireland Women’s Team played Australia in the first 150 Anniversary match, recording a 36-10 victory.

This week it is the turn of the Men’s teams as the Wallabies come to Aviva Stadium for the final match of the Autumn Nations Series.

The night before the match the sold out IRFU 150 Gala takes place in the RDS and featuring special guest appearances including Brian O’Driscoll (2009), Fiona Coghlan (2013), Rory Best (2018), and Johnny Sexton (2023), our four living Grand Slam Winning Captains.

The Men’s team will wear their version of the Canterbury of New Zealand limited edition kit which will be available exclsuively from Elvery’s from Friday.

A commemorative book to mark the anniversary was published recently; Together Standing Tall is available from bookshops nationwide and it tells the story of the game in Ireland through the people who played it.