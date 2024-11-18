Following a stellar year for international rugby, the esteemed World Rugby Awards panels have selected nominees in eight categories with the eventual winners to be announced during the World Rugby Awards ceremony on 24 November in Monaco.

The star-studded shortlists include 28 international players who have left their mark in 2024 by showcasing exceptional skills and achievements. The selected nominees will be part of a glittering guest list in Monaco, featuring generations of rugby greats and special guests from the global rugby family.

Fans will also be given their say on the outcome, with online voting open until 20 November 17:00 at www.world.rugby/awards/toty to determine the winner of the International Rugby Players Men’s and Women’s 15s Try of the Year categories.

World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin said: “On behalf of World Rugby, I would like to warmly congratulate all nominees selected today and thank them for their contribution to the advancement of our sport. In a calendar year that saw fantastic 15s tournaments and sevens competitions including a groundbreaking Olympics Games in Paris, they have shone brightly and inspired fans worldwide, showcasing the best of our sport and its values.

“We look forward to uniting our global family in Monaco for the fourth time under the High Patronage of H.S.H Princess Charlene of Monaco, and presenting a wider cast of winners with the ultimate accolades in rugby – the World Rugby Awards.”

WORLD RUGBY AWARDS 2024 | NOMINEES

MEN’S 15s

World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (RSA)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (ENG)

Jamie Osborne (IRE)

Wallace Sititi (NZL)

Four players born in the early 2000s who have lit up the international scene this year and look set to have long test careers in front of them. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the second Springbok fly-half to be nominated in as many years and was pivotal to his side’s Rugby Championship success. Wallace Sititi emerged during the same tournament and has made a place in the All Blacks back row his own, winning all but two of his caps from the start. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – the youngest player on the list at 21 – has been a bright spot in a mixed year for England, scoring five tries in only eight appearances. Jamie Osborne, meanwhile, made an instant impact on Ireland’s tour of South Africa despite lining up in an unfamiliar position.

World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year

Caelan Doris (IRE)

Eben Etzebeth (RSA)

Pieter-Steph du Toit (RSA)

Cheslin Kolbe (RSA)

A four-player shortlist dominated by world champions South Africa includes one former winner in the shape of Pieter-Steph du Toit. The Springboks flanker previously claimed the award in 2019 and has been a near ever-present as his side won The Rugby Championship and embarked on a successful tour of Europe. His team-mate Eben Etzebeth is nominated for the second successive year having become South Africa’s most-capped men’s player. The third Springbok on the list is Cheslin Kolbe, who once again starred in 2024 while showing his versatility – adding lineout throwing to his bulging bag of tricks. Caelan Doris, meanwhile, was a vital cog as Ireland won the Men’s Six Nations and then captained the team to only a second test victory in South Africa.

International Rugby Players Men’s 15s Try of the Year

James Lowe (Ireland v England, Men’s Six Nations, 10 March)

Lorenzo Pani (Italy v Wales, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March)

Nolann Le Garrec (France v England, Men’s Six Nations, 17 March)

Akaki Tabutsadze (Georgia v Australia, July Internationals, 20 July)

Four tries scored by European nations, three from the Men’s Six Nations and one from the July internationals, make up the shortlist. James Lowe finished off a fine team move in acrobatic fashion against England at Twickenham in March, profiting from excellent work from Jack Crowley and Caelan Doris before Ciaran Frawley gave the scoring pass. Another flowing attack gave Italy full-back Lorenzo Pani space on the right wing against Wales a week later and he cut inside three would-be tacklers before hitting Ronaldo’s ‘siu’ celebration.

In the same round, a stolen lineout gave France the platform to attack England from deep inside their own half. Gaël Fickou added impetus to the move before a sumptuous dummy and offload from Léo Barré released Nolann Le Garrec to score. Not to be outdone, Georgia’s Akaki Tabutsadze went coast to coast against Australia in July. Receiving the ball behind his own try-line, the winger launched a long clearance kick and easily won the race to the bouncing ball to score at the opposite end.

WOMEN’S 15S

World Rugby Women’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year

Caitlyn Halse (AUS)

Maddie Feaunati (ENG)

Erin King (IRE)

Hannah King (NZL)

Four players who have had a remarkable impact during their first year in the international game. Caitlyn Halse became the youngest Australian – male or female – to play test rugby when she won her first cap at 17 years, 242 days old in May and was an ever-present as the Wallaroos won WXV 2. Maddie Feaunati, meanwhile, helped England to a Women’s Six Nations and WXV 1 double in 2024 and has looked at home in a ridiculously talented Red Roses back row. Another flanker, Olympian Erin King was Ireland’s match-winner against New Zealand in September, while namesake Hannah has made the Black Ferns’ number 10 jersey her own, scoring 14 points in seven matches.

World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year

Pauline Bourdon Sansus (FRA)

Ellie Kildunne (ENG)

Alex Matthews (ENG)

Alex Tessier (CAN)

Two players from England’s all-conquering Red Roses and one each from France and Canada make up the list. Ellie Kildunne has become the face of John Mitchell’s England as they prepare for their home Women’s Rugby World Cup, scoring 14 tries in only 10 tests this year. Number eight Alex Matthews has not been far behind her, though, and led England to victory in her first match as captain, against USA in September. Pauline Bourdon Sansus, meanwhile, continues to be the driving force for France, starting eight of Les Bleues’ nine matches in 2024. A key part of Canada’s World Rugby Pacific Four Series success, Alex Tessier scored 22 points at WXV 1 as the hosts pushed England all the way.

International Rugby Players Women’s 15s Try of the Year

Alyssa D’Incà (Italy v Scotland, Women’s Six Nations, 20 April)

Georgia Ponsonby (New Zealand v Australia, Pacific Four Series, 25 May)

Maya Stewart (Australia v Wales, WXV, 28 September)

Marine Ménager (France v Canada, WXV, 29 September)

One try each from the Women’s Six Nations, World Rugby Pacific Four Series, WXV 1 and WXV 2 make up this year’s nominees. Playing in the centre against Scotland in April, Alyssa D’Incà displayed all her try-scoring nous to hit a brilliant line and slice through a defence that had been pulled out of shape. She then showed composure to step inside two players and score. Georgia Ponsonby’s try against Australia in May had it all, from Sylvia Brunt’s stunning break, leaving defenders strewn in her wake, to the hands of Iritana Hohaia and Amy du Plessis and the finish from the hooker.

The first offering from WXV was scored by Maya Stewart against Wales. Receiving the ball inside her own half, the Wallaroos winger burst through two tackles and then slalomed past another three on her way to the line. The following day in Vancouver, Lina Queyroi and Marine Ménager caught the Canada defence napping. After a stunning 50:22, Queyroi found the winger with a quick lineout and Ménager did the rest.

SEVENS

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Antoine Dupont (FRA)

Aaron Grandidier Nkanang (FRA)

Terry Kennedy (IRE)

Two members of France’s double winning squad and the most prolific man on the HSBC SVNS 2024 series make up this year’s shortlist. Antoine Dupont’s arrival in sevens created headlines and he more than lived up to his top billing, helping Les Bleus Sevens to the HSBC SVNS Championship and Olympic titles, scoring two tries in the gold medal match on a memorable night in Paris. Aaron Grandidier Nkanang was no less important to those triumphs and contributed four tries during his home Games. Terry Kennedy – who won this award in 2022 – scored 32 tries during the 2024 series as Ireland finished the regular season as runners-up behind Argentina.

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in partnership with HSBC

Michaela Blyde (NZL)

Maddison Levi (AUS)

Jorja Miller (NZL)

The three-player shortlist features two women who were nominated 12 months ago, Michaela Blyde and Maddison Levi, alongside Black Ferns Sevens star Jorja Miller. Levi scored a scarcely believable 69 tries – including a hat-trick in the HSBC SVNS Grand Final victory against France – during the 2024 series and followed that up with another 14 at the Olympic Games in Paris. Blyde and Miller were both standout performers in the New Zealand team that defended their Olympic title at Paris 2024, having finished the SVNS regular season as League Winners. Blyde, who won this award in 2017 and 2018, scored 53 SVNS tries and a further 10 at the Games, both totals second only to Levi.

Other categories with winners announced on 24 November

International Rugby Players Special Merit Award

World Rugby Coach of the Year

World Rugby Women’s 15s Dream Team of the Year

World Rugby Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year

World Rugby Women’s Sevens Dream Team of the Year in partnership with HSBC

World Rugby Men’s Sevens Dream Team of the Year in partnership with HSBC