Draw Made For Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup

The draw for the Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup was made this morning following last Saturday’s quarter finals.

Tullow’s 24-27 victory over previous winners Seapoint guarantees that there will be a new name on the trophy this season. Tullow’s reward is a home sem-final draw against Enniskillen.

Dromore defeated Suttonians 41-12 to earn a home tie against Bective who beat Connemara 50-27.

The matches are scheduled for Saturday, December 14th.

Energia All-Ireland Men’s Junior Cup Semi Finals

Saturday, December 14, 14:30

Tullow v Enniskillen

Dromore v Bective