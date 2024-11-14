Leona Harper Memorial Cup Launched At Letterkenny RFC

The Ulster Girls Youth U14 Cup has been renamed in memory of former Letterkenny RFC player, Leona Harper, who lost her life in 2022 following a tragic incident in Cresslough, County Donegal.

The draw for the next fixtures of the cup were made on Tuesday night at Letterkenny RFC. Leona’s family attended the launch, with her brothers, Anthony and Jamie, conducting the draw.

Ulster Rugby’s Chair of the Women and Girls Committee, Paula Stewart, represented the branch, alongside Women and Girls’ Development Manager, Mollie Davies.

Colin Farrell is a girl’s youth coach at the club and coached Leona at U14 level.

He told Ulster Rugby that the re-naming of the competition ensures a legacy for Leona that will mean a lot to the local rugby community.

“It’s very important. When Leona passed, her family took great strength from her having been part of a team within the club. That closeness and that friendship, they got some strength out of that during a very difficult time. To have the cup named after Leona is a lovely gesture for the family.”

Farrell said that the naming of the cup ensures that generations of players will know her story for the years to come and that it’s an important gesture for the local community in County Donegal.

“She is still very much talked about amongst that group that knew her and played with her. Whenever those players get older, become adults and a new generation comes through, they will be informed and told about Leona and the history.

All parts of the community came together at that time and it was incredibly difficult time for all the families and still is. It feels like a long time ago but it is only two years on. Any little bit of support we can give is crucial.”

Full draw for the Girls Youth Cups 2024/25 can be viewed here.