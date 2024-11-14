Kearney Joins World Rugby Executive Board

International Rugby Players’ representatives Rob Kearney and Melodie Robinson have been appointed to the Executive Board of World Rugby.

The historic decision to have players sit at rugby’s top table for the first time was taken at a meeting of World Rugby Council in Dublin on Thursday. Both were appointed following a nomination process led by International Rugby Players.

Rob Kearney was capped 95 times for Ireland where he won two Grand Slams, four 6 Nations Championships as well as four European Cup titles with Leinster. He also toured twice with the British and Irish Lions. Rob holds several directorships and served as Chairman of Rugby Players Ireland.

New Zealand’s Melodie Robinson played 15s and Sevens for her country, winning two Rugby World Cups, before going on to a successful career in broadcasting. A strong advocate for the women’s game, Melodie is currently the Head of Sports, Events and Partnerships at TVNZ and sits on the board of World Rugby’s EventsCo.

“It’s a massive honour for me to represent professional rugby players on the World Rugby Executive Board,” said Rob Kearney.

“I’m acutely aware of the responsibilities associated with this role and I’m ready to work hard to make sure the collective voice of players is heard and that players are part of the global decision-making process in our sport. The team at International Rugby Players has worked incredibly hard to get us to this point and now we must take player representation to the next level.”

Melodie Robinson said: “I’m honoured to take my seat on the World Rugby Executive board. This is a big day for me personally but it’s a huge milestone for the game. For a long time, our player associations have lobbied to have their voices heard at the top table and so myself and Rob will work hard to make sure that we make the most of this opportunity.”

“I also intend to ensure that the women’s game is prioritised and ensure quality player representation at the highest level,” she added.

Rob Kearney and Melodie Robinson take their positions on World Rugby Executive Board with immediate effect.

International Rugby Players CEO, Omar Hassanein said: “Today is a great day for our organisation and the player movement. It’s been a long time coming and so it’s great to see Rob and Mel take their seats on the Executive Board today. I must commend World Rugby for taking this step and look forward to working with the new World Rugby Chairman and the board in the years ahead.”