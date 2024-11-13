Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face Argentina At Aviva Stadium

Farrell has included two uncapped players in his Match Day Squad, as Leinster pair Thomas Clarkson and Sam Prendergast are named on the replacements bench, while Cian Healy is in line to win his 133rd Test cap, moving him level with Brian O’Driscoll at the top of Ireland’s all-time appearance list.

Hugo Keenan, James Lowe and Mack Hansen start in an unchanged Ireland back three. Robbie Henshaw — on his 75th appearance — joins Garry Ringrose in midfield, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley once again form the half-back pairing.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham make up an unchanged starting front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in the engine room. Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier and captain Caelan Doris complete the Ireland starting team.

Healy, who made his Ireland debut against Australia in November 2009, is set for a milestone appearance off the bench, joining Rob Herring, the uncapped Clarkson, Ryan Baird and Peter O’Mahony as the forward reinforcements available to Farrell.

Former Ireland U20 international Clarkson was originally named in Farrell’s November squad as a training panellist and has impressed the Coaching Team throughout this window to earn his opportunity, while out-half Prendergast is also in line for his debut appearance in green having been a member of the Summer Tour squad to South Africa and the recent Emerging Ireland Tour.

Backs Craig Casey and Jamie Osborne complete the Ireland Match Day Squad for the visit of The Pumas to Dublin.

Looking ahead to the game, Andy Farrell said: “There has been a sharp focus in training this week and the squad are determined to get back to winning ways in front of a vocal home crowd. Friday will be a special night at Aviva Stadium for more reasons than one.

“For Tom and Sam, their promotion to the Match Day Squad for the first time is testament to their form, talent and application over the last number of weeks and we congratulate them on their selection.

“For Cian (Healy), on the other end of the career spectrum, it will be an incredible moment for him, his family and friends to reach Brian O’Driscoll’s 133-cap landmark. We’ll pay tribute to Cian again, but he is a legend of the game in Ireland and his influence amongst his team-mates, past and present, transcends his many successes on the field. It promises to be a special night.”

Friday’s match is live on Virgin Media One in Republic of Ireland and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, with live radio coverage available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v Argentina):

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(40)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(22)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(61)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(74)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(34)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(17)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(36)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(67)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(34)

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(43)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(13)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(65)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(53)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(65)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(44)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(41)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(132)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)*

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(22)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(108)

21. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(15)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)*

23. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(3)

* denotes uncapped player