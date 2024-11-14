Carty Re-Elected To World Rugby Executive Board

Su Carty has been re-elected to the World Rugby Executive Board as one of six elected Union representatives.

The six elected representatives will join the newly appointed World Rugby Chair, Brett Robinson World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin, the Independent EventsCo Chair (to be appointed following an independent recruitment process), three independent members (approved by the Council and to be announced shortly – two female, including Angela Ruggiero whose current mandate runs through to 2027) and the two player representatives (Rob Kearney and Melodie Robinson) nominated by International Rugby Players (IRP) on the Executive Board.

Elected officials will serve a maximum four-year term, dependent on previously appointed individuals not reaching the eight-year aggregate term limit within this period (this does not apply to the elected Chair, who may serve up to two terms).

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Carty was first elected to the Executive in 2023 having been appointed as an IRFU Representative to the Council in 2018.

She has a long association with the game having played for twelve years with St. Mary’s College RFC and UL Bohemian. She has been a referee for seven years and won the Alain Rolland Award for Referee Performance in 2017.

Carty was the first Women’s Development Manager with World Rugby – appointed in 2009 and served for seven years. She was the last President of the Ireland Women’s Rugby Football Union which was dissolved in June 2008.