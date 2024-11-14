EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 7 Previews

There is another big round of Energia All-Ireland League action in store on Saturday. Only Galway Corinthians and Midleton remain unbeaten in their respective divisions, as they both look to head into December as table toppers.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 7:

Armed with a six-match winning streak, Galway Corinthians are the team to beat in Division 2A. They face a stiff test at home to Cashel this weekend to preserve top spot. Elsewhere, Navan will look to build on their first win of the campaign.

Corinthians have been in flying form to date, the top scorers with the best defensive record to boot. Michael Harding’s men have put the rest of the division on notice since their promotion.

Sean Naughton is kicking points for fun, and the likes of John Devine, Orin Burke, and Tomás Farthing are all well able to cross for tries. Just once so far this season have they failed to secure a bonus point – they were one try away from doing so against Instonians.

A first trip for Cashel to Corinthian Park since November 2017, and they suffered a 19-8 defeat that day. The Tipperary side lost narrowly to Navan in round 6. Wingers Tom Tobin and Ben Twomey are their top scorers, aiming to propel them back to winning ways.

Another big clash between two top four teams is the meeting of Instonians and MU Barnhall. Second-placed Instonians, hoping to continue breathing down Corinthians’ neck, could hit the summit if results go their way. Kick-off at Shaw’s Bridge is at 2pm.

This will be their first encounter since January 2013 when Barnhall took the spoils with a 53-11 win in Parsonstown. Inst ran out 19-3 winners when they last hosted the Blue Bulls at Shaw’s Bridge back in October 2009.

Coming off the back of a 35-17 bonus point triumph over Old Crescent last weekend, Inst are playing with confidence, especially at home. Hugo Ellerby touched down twice that day, while Josh Eagleson landed all four of his conversions.

Barnhall suffered their second defeat last time out, going down 31-14 at home to high-flying Corinthians. It was a first double-digit losing margin of the season for the Kildare outfit.

Now they are striving to bounce back against a club they have not faced in 11 years. Out-half Adam Chester remains a big contributor for Barnhall, crossing for a try last weekend to add to his consistent kicking form.

If Barnhall come up short in Belfast, Greystones could primed to close the gap. They currently trail fourth-placed Barnhall by six points, and welcome bottom-placed Buccaneers to the north Wicklow coastline on Saturday.

Greystones have shown definite improvements from last year after six rounds of action. At this stage twelve months ago they had two wins and four defeats on the board, but did pick up a seventh round win at home.

With three wins to their name so far this term, ‘Stones got the better of Banbridge last weekend, aided by captain Eoin Marmion’s player-of-the-match performance up front. They took a tight 25-22 verdict, having lost at home to Cashel by the same scoreline the previous week.

Without a win so far, Buccaneers have seen the gap slowly grow ahead of them. Losing to Ballymena (37-19) was a tough one to take, particularly with Navan getting off the mark. Injuries remain a factor, and cutting down on their errors will be key for Paul Byrne’s young charges.

Banbridge are back on the road, looking to right the wrongs of that close battle with ‘Stones. They did beat Ballymena in their last away trip. South African scrum half Jack Hart has been their main supplier of points, adding a try last weekend with his goal-kicking also on point.

Buoyed by winning at Cashel, Navan have been fighting hard for every point in recent weeks and were rewarded at Spafield. It is a big season for the Meath men as the club celebrates 100 years, and Jason Harris-Wright’s side have it in them to make it back-to-back victories.

Meanwhile, it is seventh hosts eighth in Rosbrien as Ballymena head south to take on Old Crescent. Takumi Park has not been a happy hunting ground for Ballymena, who have lost on their last three visits.

Having trailed 28-0 at half-time, Old Crescent fought back with three second half tries away to Inst. They have ground to make up on the teams above them, and are targeting a third successive home win after beating both Banbridge and Buccaneers in earlier rounds.

Ballymena opened their win account against Buccs with a five-try showing. It means they have some hard-earned momentum behind them, especially with flanker James McClean marking his seasonal debut with two tries, and Callum Patterson continuing his impressive kicking form.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 7:

Wanderers hold a five-point lead at the top of Division 2B, and face a trip to struggling Malahide on Saturday. Their top four rivals – all on 20 points at present – will be hoping to close the gap, with two of them having home advantage.

Wanderers lost to UL Bohemian when they last hit the road, but dug out a rewarding 24-19 win at home to Dungannon last weekend. Centre James Moriarty landed some crucial kicks, firing over nine points from the tee.

A Dublin derby is Estuary Road where bottom-placed Malahide are sure to face a stern test after suffering three defeats on the bounce, including the last two by double digits. They have lost two of their last three games against Wanderers, gaining the upper hand in October 2022.

Dungannon are second in the table on scoring difference, just ahead of Skerries and UL Bohs, and welcome Galwegians to Stevenson Park for the first time since October 2022. Back then they recorded a 33-7 bonus point success.

That season Dungannon went on to contest the promotion play-offs. Last year was a tough one as they finished outside the top four but Jonny Gillespie’s troops have done well so far in the current campaign, showing their battling qualities to bag a losing bonus point at Wanderers.

Galwegians’ search for their first win of the league run goes on, but their sixth losing bonus point shows just how competitive they have been. Three losses have been by the minimum, while last Saturday’s 27-22 reversal at the hands of Bohs represented their biggest losing margin to date.

Skerries were motoring along in recent weeks, but defeats to both Sligo and Malone have seen them drop to third in the standings. They have a home match to get their teeth into this weekend, entertaining sixth-placed Rainey at their Holmpatrick base.

Having lost by six points to Sligo, a late penalty from Malone’s Matty Smyth denied Skerries in round 6. Full-back Ronan Mulcahy continues to stand out for the Goats. The division’s leading scorer chipped in with a try as he notched 17 of their 22 points against the Cregagh Red Sox.

Rainey are looking resurgent of late, and a win this weekend would mark their third in quick succession. Their recent performances have seen them convert pressure into points at crucial stages, and half-backs Jack Hardy and Ryan Davies have led the way for Tim Barker’s men.

UL Bohs, meanwhile, have put themselves in a promising position and are also chasing their third victory in a row. They make their first trip to Malone’s Gibson Park since November 2014, and the Red Robins lost out 23-10 back then when the two clubs were in the league’s second tier.

Now they are fighting it out in Division 2B, with Malone bidding to bounce back after successive relegations. Winning their last two games has given Josh Pentland’s team a jolt of confidence going into this one, as they look to make home advantage count.

While the three teams locked level on 20 points have eyes further up the table, Clogher Valley sit just behind them in fifth place with 18 points. If results favour them this weekend, they could well break back into the top four come Saturday evening.

Valley are away to Sligo, which is another first-time clash for the Fivemiletown club this season. The Cran faithful were treated to a barnstorming nine-try display against Malahide last week, and it would be a massive statement of intent if they could pick up their third away win in Strandhill.

Ever-reliable out-half David Maxwell split the posts eight times to rack up 18 points in that 65-26 triumph over Malahide, while Clogher captain Paul Armstrong and David Stinson crossed for a brace of tries.

There have been encouraging signs for Sligo, with two wins out of three in October, but they lost a tight six-try tussle with Rainey last Saturday. Their home form, however, has been largely good, and skipper Matthew Earley and Conán O’Donnell certainly pack a punch in the front row.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 7:

Sitting top of the Division 2C standings in the Energia All Ireland League, Midleton are the only team unbeaten thus far, they look to preserve that lead with an away trip to Omagh this weekend. A massive game in Virgin Media Park will see Dolphin and Ballyclare lock horns for the first time.

Two seasons ago Midleton were almost relegated from Division 2C, now a third of the way through this season, they sit top of the table by three points with an unblemished record, playing some exciting rugby to boot.

The Thomas Mellon Playing Fields has been a tough place to visit for Midleton in the past, losing their last three trips up North. Omagh like to make this place tough to visit, and have recorded a win and draw from their three home games so far. Coming into this tie defeated a week prior, they will look to bounce back and move further up the table.

Midelton will fancy their chances at ending their poor form on the road against Omagh, they are certainly one to watch this season, and battled hard to get the win against Bruff last weekend. Two second half tries from Harry Jephson and the boot of Jack Colbert again proving crucial.

Ballyclare have had a whirlwind start to life in the All Ireland League, they sit second and if results favour them this weekend, they could top the order by Saturday evening. It is however a tough trip for them this weekend as they head South to meet Dolphin.

The Cork men are certainly bruised from the loss to Belfast Harlequins last weekend, but their exceptional home form this season can give them some renewed confidence. At home they have been largely free scoring, Craig O’Connell has six of his seven tries on home soil and will look to add to that.

A new test for both and Dolphin will be wary of the threat that Ballyclare can bring. Matthew McDowell has been one of the finest kickers in the Division this season, with 28 successful attempts at the posts, putting him second on the top scorers charts. Captain Joel McBride is tied with O’Connell on the most tries this season.

Belfast Harlequins will be boosted by the win over Dolphin last weekend, they travel to meet Monkstown on Saturday. With some favourable results Harlequins could also find themselves top of the table this weekend, while Monkstown are only six adrift of the top four.

Both have plenty to play for this weekend and the hosts aim to continue making a splash on their return to the All Ireland League. The Sydney Parade faithful have won two out of three home games this season, their only defeat arriving right at the death against Clonmel.

For Harlequins they have won two out of three away trips this season, with the last also ending in defeat to Clonmel. It should be a very even matchup this weekend, with the pair boosted by wins a week prior. Steven Weir and Joel Dundas are two men inform to grab tries for the Belfast men.

Clonmel had their four game unbeaten run come to an end last weekend away to Ballyclare, they are yet to suffer defeat in Ardghaoithe and with those top four sides facing tough games this weekend, they will be poised to climb the table, if they can keep this home from going.

Enniscorthy provide the opposition this weekend and they sit just four points behind Clonmel, with aspirations of fighting once again for promotion. While their season started winless after four, they have won their last two in succession. With Rhyan Whelan pulling the strings. Travelling to Clonmel in the past has been a mixed bag, winning one and losing their most recent tie last December.

Clonmel have been one to watch so far this season, with the impressive Joey O’Connor their talisman. With six games of the new season completed, O’Connor is nearly 100 points tallied, with 86 scored by the Centre, 81 of which have arrived from the kicking tee. If they can keep this form going they are a contender for promotion for sure.

At the foot of the table this weekend, Tullamore host Bruff as the bottom two go head to head. Bottom placed Bruff separated from their ninth placed opponents solely on score difference.

It is hard to call this one. The pair are winless so far this season, Tullamore have a draw on the board with five defeats, Bruff have lost all six but claimed three losing bonus points. Bruff started well in a tight clash with Midelton last weekend away from home, fading in the second half.

Tullamore also suffered defeat on the road as Monkstown pulled away in the second half last weekend. Spollanstown has been a tricky place for Bruff in the past, they have lost two out of three trips to Tullamore, but did come out on top by four points when the pair met last December.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.