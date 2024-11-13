Jump to main content

Ireland
Energia

#EnergiaAIL Highlights: Women’s Division

News

13th November 2024 10:00

By Editor

Molly Boyne and Mairead McEriean 26/10/2024

Railway Union flanker Molly Boyne keeps the ball alive, despite being tackled by Suttonians' Mairead McErlean ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

No change at the top of the table as Railway lead the way with UL Bohs in hot pursuit just two points behind after last weekend’s action. Check out the highlights.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 51 COOKE 0, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Tess Proos, Sarah Delaney, Maggie Boylan, Ava Fannin, Casey Jackson 2, Jillian O’Toole 2, Leah Reilly; Cons: Lisa Mullen 3
Cooke: –
HT: Blackrock College 22 Cooke 0

OLD BELVEDERE 45 WICKLOW 12, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Eowyn Edwards, Megan Edwards 3, Jade Gaffney, Sinead Farrell, Jemma Farrell; Cons: Jemma Farrell 5
Wicklow: Tries: Erana Te Moananui, Rachel Griffey; Con: Beth Roberts
HT: Old Belvedere 24 Wicklow 0

SUTTONIANS 24 GALWEGIANS 20, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Scorers: Suttonians: Tries: Lauren Farrell McCabe 2, Meabh O’Brien, Isa Prins; Cons: Laura Claridge 2
Galwegians: Tries: Sophie Cullen, Ciara Mulkern, Róisín Maher, Grace Browne Moran
HT: Suttonians 12 Galwegians 10

TULLOW 0 RAILWAY UNION 106, Blackgates

Scorers: Tullow: –
Railway Union: Tries: Niamh Byrne, Patricia Doyle 2, Amanda Berta 2, Leah Tarpey 3, Lindsay Peat 2, Poppy Garvey 3, Ailsa Hughes, Caoimhe McCormack, Hannah Scanlan, Aimee Clarke, Martha Dwyer; Cons: Amanda Berta 4, Hannah Scanlan 3, Nikki Caughey
HT: Tullow 0 Railway Union 56

UL BOHEMIAN 55 BALLINCOLLIG 8, UL 4G pitch

Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Chisom Ugwueru 2, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Laoise McGonagle, Eilís Cahill, Chloe Pearse 2, Rachel Allen, Penalty try; Cons: Caitríona Finn 3, Kate Flannery, Pen try con
Ballincollig: Try: Niamh Crotty; Pen: Emma Connolly
HT: UL Bohemian 17 Ballincollig 3