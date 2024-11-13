#EnergiaAIL Highlights: Women’s Division
No change at the top of the table as Railway lead the way with UL Bohs in hot pursuit just two points behind after last weekend’s action. Check out the highlights.
BLACKROCK COLLEGE 51 COOKE 0, Stradbrook
Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Tess Proos, Sarah Delaney, Maggie Boylan, Ava Fannin, Casey Jackson 2, Jillian O’Toole 2, Leah Reilly; Cons: Lisa Mullen 3
Cooke: –
HT: Blackrock College 22 Cooke 0
OLD BELVEDERE 45 WICKLOW 12, Ollie Campbell Park
Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Eowyn Edwards, Megan Edwards 3, Jade Gaffney, Sinead Farrell, Jemma Farrell; Cons: Jemma Farrell 5
Wicklow: Tries: Erana Te Moananui, Rachel Griffey; Con: Beth Roberts
HT: Old Belvedere 24 Wicklow 0
SUTTONIANS 24 GALWEGIANS 20, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds
Scorers: Suttonians: Tries: Lauren Farrell McCabe 2, Meabh O’Brien, Isa Prins; Cons: Laura Claridge 2
Galwegians: Tries: Sophie Cullen, Ciara Mulkern, Róisín Maher, Grace Browne Moran
HT: Suttonians 12 Galwegians 10
TULLOW 0 RAILWAY UNION 106, Blackgates
Scorers: Tullow: –
Railway Union: Tries: Niamh Byrne, Patricia Doyle 2, Amanda Berta 2, Leah Tarpey 3, Lindsay Peat 2, Poppy Garvey 3, Ailsa Hughes, Caoimhe McCormack, Hannah Scanlan, Aimee Clarke, Martha Dwyer; Cons: Amanda Berta 4, Hannah Scanlan 3, Nikki Caughey
HT: Tullow 0 Railway Union 56
UL BOHEMIAN 55 BALLINCOLLIG 8, UL 4G pitch
Scorers: UL Bohemian: Tries: Chisom Ugwueru 2, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Laoise McGonagle, Eilís Cahill, Chloe Pearse 2, Rachel Allen, Penalty try; Cons: Caitríona Finn 3, Kate Flannery, Pen try con
Ballincollig: Try: Niamh Crotty; Pen: Emma Connolly
HT: UL Bohemian 17 Ballincollig 3
