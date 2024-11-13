‘I Take Pride In The Group’ – Cian Healy

The Leinster prop is closing in on the all-time caps record for Ireland and will equal Brian O’Driscoll if he plays this weekend but he is focused on preparaing for the game rather than the milestone.

“It’s very different between Drico and me. I wasn’t ever, and will never be the player that he was, so it is separated in that immediately.

“I take pride in the durability and being able to show up. That’s something I do hold myself to a bit, not missing training sessions and enjoying the hard work of week in and week out, year in and year out. I have enjoyed that.”