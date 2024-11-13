Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

There’s another full round of the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend and another feature live match on irishrugby+ with Tullow and Suttonians going head to head in the Women’s Division.

Men’s Division 1A

Five wins and four bonus points have ‘Hinch on top in Division 1A; they host a UCD side that picked up a valuable win against Garryowen last Saturday in their quest to pull clear of the danger zone. The visit of St. Mary’s (2nd) to reigning champions Cork Con (6th) could have a big impact on the table.

Division 1B

Old Belvedere (1st) have been in impressive form this season with five try bonuses to their name; they’re on the road to Queens (9th) this weekend. Nenagh Ormond (2nd) travel to Shannon (8th). Elsewhere the race is on to catch the top two

Division 2A

The top four face each other this weekend as Corinthians (1st), the only undefeated team in the Men’s divisions, host Cashel (3rd) in what could be a cracking match in Galway on Saturday afternoon. Instonians (2nd) are at home to MU Barnhall (4th).

Division 2B

Wanderers (1st) travel to Malahide (10th). In the chasing pack Dungannon (2nd) are at home to Galwegians (9th), Skerries (3rd) host Rainey (6th) and UL Bohs (4th) travel to Malone (7th)

Division 2C

The top four clash between Dolphin (4th) and Ballyclare (2nd) is the pick of the games in Division 2C this weekend with Clonmel (5th) poised to take advantage if they can beat Enniscorthy (7th).

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division

Our feature live match on irishrugby+ this weekend sees Tullow at home to Suttonians – sign up today to watch the ~EnergiaAIL live