IRFU Certified ‘Great Place To Work’

Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, has certified the Irish Rugby Football Union tody following the recent ranking on the Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Europe™ List.

Companies were considered for the list after being selected for local honors on national Best Workplaces™ lists. Companies on the list must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have between 50 and 499 employees in Europe.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, where all employees are welcomed and celebrated no matter who they are or what they do.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts commented: “I would like to thank our incredibly dedicated staff for their hard work, and in helping the IRFU achieve this award. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and today’s award is further recognition of the huge efforts that have been made throughout our organisation. The IRFU is fully committed to the ongoing pursuit of excellence on and off the field of play and we will continue to work hard to ensuring that the IRFU is always a “great” workplace for our employees for the years ahead.”