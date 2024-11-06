The teams will be on pitch fifteen minutes before kick off for the anthems and the Haka so make sure you arrive early and don’t miss the action or the pre-match light show using the Cue Live app.

Key Times

General Admission Gates Open: 6:40pm

Light Up Aviva Stadium: The pre-match countdown including the spectacular light show begins at 7:50pm

Teams take to the Pitch: 7:56pm

Kick Off: 8:10pm

Weather: Cloudy and cool For up to date weather please check Met Eireann on met.ie

Ticketing

We will be using SafeTix for all four Autumn Nations Series games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.

With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket

Sign into your IRFU Ticketmaster Account https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/

Go to My Events and select your event

Add your ticket(s) to your phone’s digital wallet. Tap to enter is available with Apple Wallet & Google Pay. Note, barcodes will not be visible once the ticket(s) is added to your Apple Wallet.

On Match Day, to access the Stadium simply scan your ticket by holding the back of your smartphone near the NFC reader at the turnstile or scan the rotating barcode (if you have accessed your ticket via Account Manager) at the scanner. It really is that simple!

If you are unable to “Add to Wallet” or your pass is disabled – Don’t worry, you can still scan the rotating\animated barcode within your IRFU Account Manager at the venue but please remember, screenshots will not get you in.Should you require assistance with your seat transfers or ticket(s) please visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/digitaltickets

Light Up The Stadium

Ahead of kick off on Friday, we’re excited to stage an Aviva Stadium lights show, creating a special pre-match atmosphere. Download the CUE Live App and follow the big screen and PA instructions on Friday night.

Download for iPhone here

Download for Android here

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the luas and by bike.

Match Programme

Don’t forget to buy a copy of the souvenir match programme which includes feature interviews with Bundee Aki and Doug Howlett.