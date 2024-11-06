British & Irish Lions And Canterbury Unveil New Jersey

Heritage rugby brand Canterbury of New Zealand has today unveiled the highly anticipated British & Irish Lions jersey. The jersey has an updated design in a deeper shade of red and with the classic jacquard pattern woven into the fabric, paying homage to the four unions that unite to form this iconic team. England’s rose, Scotland’s thistle, Ireland’s shamrock and Wales’ feathers come together to represent the strength and legacy of the team.

Creating a bold yet classic look, the jersey features a grandad collar in direct response to online feedback from Lions fans during the brand’s trends and insights analysis. Designed for peak performance, it features Canterbury’s advanced Vapodri technology to keep players cool and comfortable on the field.

Former British & Irish Lions captain, Sam Warburton, was brought in to consult on the design and advise on player requirements alongside highly covert on-field testing for durability and performance.

This year’s jersey exemplifies Canterbury, the Lions and Howden’s commitment to innovation, with the new adult jersey embedded with a Near Field Communication (NFC) tag, allowing fans to tap into an exclusive digital experience.

By scanning the connected tag located in the bottom right of the jersey, fans gain access to the Lions Clubhouse app—a hub for insider content, which also launches today and will be live throughout the Tour.

Through the app, fans can enjoy behind-the-scenes content, including player videos from the Tour, exclusive matchday moments and Q&As with squad members. This brand-new feature brings supporters closer than ever to the action, no matter where they are – and they will also gain access to a fan forum in the community section.

Accompanying the newest addition of the famous red jersey is a new range of British & Irish Lions lifestyle apparel, with multiple collections out now and more to be launched in the lead up to the Tour.

For the first time ever, this new Canterbury jersey features Howden, the global insurance intermediary group, on the front of the shirt as it celebrates its 30th anniversary. The kit’s first outing by The British & Irish Lions will be in Dublin, as Andy Farrell’s side play a historic match against Argentina at Aviva Stadium on Friday 20 June before departing for Australia.

The first Test will begin on Saturday 19 July at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the second Test on Saturday 26 July. The final Test will be played in front of over 80,000 fans at Sydney’s Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday 2 August.

In preparation for the first Test, the Lions will face an invitational Australian and New Zealand team at the Adelaide Oval, while the Tour will also include pre-Test fixtures in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, and Melbourne.

Luke Doddrell, Canterbury of New Zealand Global Brand Director, said “At Canterbury, our commitment has always been to produce high-performance products that empower athletes to reach their full potential, and we are proud to have been doing that for over 120 years. From a player’s very first steps on the rugby field, to their ascent to the sport’s highest levels, we’ve been there, supporting every moment.

“Likewise, The British & Irish Lions represent the absolute pinnacle of that journey. They are defined by relentless strength, determination, and the pursuit of greatness. But what makes them so special lies even deeper: a unity that transcends generations, borders, politics, and class. The Lions bring people together and show us the extraordinary power of standing as one. We are incredibly proud to have created a jersey that reflects this spirit.”

Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions CEO, said: “We’re incredibly proud and excited to unveil the new Lions jersey today alongside Canterbury, who have been a fantastic partner to The British & Irish Lions for many years dating back to the 1959 Tour of New Zealand. This will be the third Tour in a row for us to partner with them and the 2025 jersey launch represents another key milestone as we continue to build towards Australia.

“The famous red jersey is a crucial part of the Lions DNA, and I have no doubt that the players and our supporters all around the world will enjoy wearing this jersey as well as the wider Lions lifestyle apparel.

“Our amazing fans are a core part of what makes a great Lions Tour, they were dearly missed in South Africa in 2021, but we will now be more connected with them than ever before thanks to this innovative new design and exciting digital experience. We look forward to seeing this jersey form the iconic Sea of Red next year across Australia, in Dublin, and in homes and clubs all over the UK and Ireland.”

Andy Farrell, 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour Head Coach commented, “Excitement is really starting to build for next year and this jersey launch is only going to add to it. That goes for me, all rugby fans, and all those who are playing for places on that touring squad.

“I know how special the Lions jersey is to the players who are lucky enough to put it on and add to the years of history and prestige which it carries. It also holds a special place for the Lions fans around the world who can connect with us and be a part of our team by supporting us in that same red jersey. I’m sure they are going to love this new design and I look forward to witnessing the power of the Sea of Red in Australia once again.”

To purchase the official British & Irish Lions jersey, please visit store.lionsrugby.com