Farrell Names Ireland Team For Autumn Nations Series Opener Against New Zealand

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Friday’s opening Autumn Nations Series clash against New Zealand at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 8.10pm).

Caelan Doris captains Ireland from the back row having previously led the side in the Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy last February and in the Second Test defeat of South Africa in July.

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe start in the Ireland back three, with Bundee Aki partnering Garry Ringrose in midfield, while Jamison Gibson-Park returns to the number nine jersey alongside Jack Crowley at out-half.

In the pack, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham are in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan starting in the engine room.

Tadhg Beirne is at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier is at openside and Doris completes the starting XV at number eight.

Farrell has experience to call upon from the replacements bench with Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson and Peter O’Mahony providing the forward reinforcements, while Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Jamie Osborne are the backline options.

Looking ahead to the game, Farrell said: “I am really pleased with the effort of the squad across the week’s training camp in Portugal. Since assembling at the IRFU High Performance Centre last week, the players have brought real application to training and it’s great to see a number of players back from injury, which is testament to their diligence and the superb work of the medical team.

“It’s a hugely exciting four weeks ahead in Aviva Stadium and we know we’ll need to perform at a high level to beat a top-class New Zealand side. The challenge doesn’t come much bigger or better than New Zealand at a packed Aviva Stadium on a Friday night, under lights, with a home crowd roaring us on.”

Friday’s match is live on Virgin Media One in Republic of Ireland and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom, while there is live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

Player/Club/Province/Caps

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(39)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(21)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(60)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(57)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(33)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(16)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(35)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(66)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(33)

3. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)(42)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(12)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(64)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(52)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(64)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(43)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(40)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(131)

18. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(13)

19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(81)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(107)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(118)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(6)

23. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(2).