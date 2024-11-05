Considine Ryan Announces Retirement From Rugby

Ireland’s Eimear Considine Ryan has today announced her retirement from rugby. The dual 7s and 15s international featured for Ireland at the recent WXV1.

Announcing her retirement she said that ‘after ten years I feel it’s time that the journey ends.’

Joining the Ireland 7s programme in 2013, Considine Ryan was a key figure in the squad and made her competitive Sevens debut in June 2015 at Rugby Europe Women’s Sevens Grand Prix Series in Kazan and was in the Irish squad for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2015–2016 in Dubai and São Paulo.

She made her 15s debut at the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup and was a key player in the Ireland squad thereafter. Her return to the international arena this year following a combination ACL and MCL injuries, as well as the birth of son Caolán in 2023 was marked by a try in Ireland’s 36-10 victory over Australia in the 150 Celebration Match.

Prior to playing rugby Considine was an outstanding dual county player for Clare and won an Intermediate Football title in 2009.

She announced her retirement on instagram today saying, “At the age of 23, I was given an opportunity to play rugby. I had no idea back then of the journey that lay ahead, but now after 10 years I feel it’s time that the journey ends.

“To all my coaches throughout the years at Bohs, Munster and Ireland, thank you for backing me. To all my teammates, I’ve made friendships and memories that will last a lifetime.

“To my family, especially Dean, it wouldn’t have been possible without your support and patience!

“To all the supporters, you’ve been there through thick and thin and I look forward to joining you from here on out.”