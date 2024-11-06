EnergiaAIL Live: St. Mary’s V Terenure The D6 Derby

It’s one of the biggest local rivalries in club rugby and it’s back in the Energia All-Ireland League and live on irishrugby+ on Saturday afternoon.

Two former league champions go head-to-head in Templeville Road as St. Mary’s host Terenure in the D6 Derby. The home side, who last won the title back in 2012, are currently 3rd in the table just two points ahead of their neighbours and visitors on Saturday.

Mary’s have won three from five picking up four try bonuses and two losing bonuses so far. Last season’s beaten finalists Terenure have the same win/loss ratio but two bonus points fewer.

This is the first time since the 2017/18 season that this classic fixture took place in the Energia All-Ireland League top flight.

