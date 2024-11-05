Ireland to Host International Touch Rugby Tournament

The Ireland Touch Association (ITA) received some very exciting news recently with the announcement that they have been selected by the Federation of International Touch (FIT) to host the 2025 Atlantic Youth Touch Rugby Cup.

This tournament is open to international underage teams from Europe, America and Africa and has seven grades from U15 to U20. It will take place from 31st July to 3rd August 2025 at the University of Limerick and it will be the largest international Touch Rugby tournament ever held in Ireland with well over 30 teams from up to a dozen nations expected to participate.

Touch Rugby is a six-a-side non-contact version of rugby where the emphasis is on skills, speed and awareness of space. Click here for more information on Touch Rugby in Ireland.

If you would like to get involved with touch rugby, the ITA are always open to new players in the following grades:

Mixed U15 (Players born 2010 – 2012)

Mixed U18 (Players born 2007 – 2009)

Boy’s U18 (Players born 2007 – 2009)

Girl’s U18 (Players born 2007 – 2009)

Mixed U20 (Players born 2005 – 2007)

Boy’s U20 (Players born 2005 – 2007)

Girl’s U20 (Players born 2005 – 2007)

The ITA will also be looking for volunteers for before and during the tournament.

Any junior players born from 2005 to 2012 who are interested in screening for the Atlantic Youth Touch Rugby Cup, and any parents willing to volunteer can fill out the form here.

Ireland Touch Association Director Michelle Mulcahy said,

“I’m so delighted we have been selected to host this event in Limerick. We want to share our Irish hospitality to all the teams that will travel from across Europe, South Africa and the USA. It’s a great opportunity to showcase Ireland, especially the Wild Atlantic Way, to the nations that will travel to the event.” “As a growing sport in Ireland, the Ireland Touch Association, are so proud to be selected to host this event with some of our most talented juniors partaking from across Ireland. Personally I’m really looking forward to giving all teams an Irish welcome and give all athletes a great experience in Limerick. It will be the highlight of the summer.”

The inaugural Atlantic Youth Touch Cup was held in Nottingham in 2023 with Ireland sending three teams who all competed extremely well, with the Mixed 15s and Mixed 18s teams both coming fourth. In the recent European Championships in Vichy, Ireland took home a bronze medal in the Mixed 18s while two more squads made the last four in their grade.

Having home advantage and a higher profile, the Irish squads would hope to do even better in 2025. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase Touch Rugby in Ireland and to grow the game all around the country, especially amongst younger players.

Tania Rosser, the ITA Head of Junior Touch Rugby added,

“As Head of Irish Junior Touch Rugby, I am excited that we will be hosting the Atlantic Touch Rugby Championships in 2025. It is an incredible opportunity for us as the Irish Junior Touch community. It’s our chance to showcase the incredible talent we have right here on home soil, as well as highlight the rapid growth of touch rugby as a sport on a global scale. Touch rugby is unique in its inclusivity, allowing both male and female players to compete together on the same pitch as equals, embodying the true spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship. It also gives us, as an association an insight of the non-contact form of rugby, that is high pace, skilful and fun to play. We are excited to welcome teams from around the world and demonstrate the vibrant passion and skill that make Irish touch rugby so special!”

The ITA will be gathering a large team of volunteers over the next few weeks and will be looking for help to make this event a great success for Touch in Ireland. Any junior players born from 2005 to 2012 who are interested in screening for the Atlantic Youth Touch Rugby Cup, and anyone who would like to volunteer can fill out the form here.