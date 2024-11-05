Celtic Challenge Teams Confirmed For 2024/25 Season

The Celtic Challenge will see the return of familiar names this season as the six teams are confirmed for the new League season.

Set to kick-off in December, the league will welcome back Brython Thunder, The Clovers, Edinburgh Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, Gwalia Lightning, and defending champions The Wolfhounds for a season set to raise the bar for quality, competitiveness, and fan engagement.

All participating teams are embracing a greater platform in the upcoming season, aligning with enhanced Operating Standards that will deliver greater visibility for supporters while showcasing top-tier talent.

This strategic enhancement underscores the competition’s commitment to elevating the profile of Women’s rugby in the Celtic nations, building a vibrant platform for players, and enriching the supporter experience.

As the countdown to the new season begins, further announcements are expected over the coming weeks, including coaching appointments, fixture schedules, playing squads, and more. Each update will bring fans closer to the action and provide insights into the talent, strategies, and personalities that will drive this season’s excitement.

As the countdown to the new season begins, further announcements are expected over the coming weeks, including coaching appointments, fixture schedules, playing squads, and more. Each update will bring fans closer to the action and provide insights into the talent, strategies, and personalities that will drive this season's excitement.

