Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend Include Live Feature Match

It’s one of the biggest local derbies in Dublin and it’s back in the Energia AIL this season as St. Mary’s host Terenure with live coverage on irishrugby+

Energia All-Ireland League

Saturday, November 9, all matches 14:30 unless stated

Men’s Division 1A

The promotion of St. Mary’s at the end of last season was welcomed in the club with big celebrations in both Templeville Road and Lakelands as one of the biggest Dublin derbies returns to the top flight of the league this weekend and you can watch it live on irishrugby+

Division 1B

Top versus bottom in Division 1B as Old Belvedere (1st) are at home to Highfield (10th) and Nenagh Ormond (2nd) host Queens (9th). Elsewhere the UCC (3rd) v Old Wesley (5th) tie could have an impact on the Top 4.

Division 2A

There’s a big game at Parsonstown this weekend as MU Barnhall (3rd) play host to Galway Corinthians (1st) with just three points between them in the table. At the other end of the table Buccaneers (10th) against Ballymena (8th) sees both clubs in search of their first win of the campaign.

Division 2B

Match of the day in Division 2B has to be the meeting of Wanderers (1st) and Dungannon (2nd). Elsewhere Galwegians (9th), who have yet to win a match but have garnered five losing bonus points in five games, are at home to UL Bohemian (4th).

Division 2C

Leaders Dolphin (1st) travel to Belfast Harlequins (4th) this weekend while the match between Enniscorthy (7th) and Omagh Academicals (8th) will have an impact on the bottom half of the table as both sides have just one win in their account.

Women’s Division

Saturday, November 9, all matches 17:00 unless stated

Railway (1st) and UL Bohs (2nd) have edged to the top of the table after the last round of matches. The leaders are on the road to Tullow (10th) while the Limerick side are at home to Ballincollig. Elsewhere Wicklow (3rd) travel to Belvo (8th) with the Dublin side struggling for form.