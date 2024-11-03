Nominees Confirmed For Guinness Rugby Writers Of Ireland Awards

A five-player shortlist has been confirmed for both the Men’s and Women’s XVs player of the year, ahead of this month’s Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland awards.

2023 Men’s XVs Player of the Year Bundee Aki is among the nominees for the Men’s award once again after helping Andy Farrell‘s Ireland side to a second Guinness Six Nations title in a row, and is joined on the ballot by new Ireland captain Caelan Doris, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, second row Joe McCarthy and out-half Jack Crowley.

Brittany Hogan, Aoife Wafer, Aoife Dalton, Edel McMahon, and Linda Djougang will contest the Women’s XVs Player of the Year award, with all five playing a crucial role in Ireland’s third-place finish in the Guinness Women’s Six Nations earlier this season.

Scott Bemand‘s side continued that upward trajectory by finishing second in WXV1 last month, although that tournament is not included in the time period for the 2023/24 awards.

Both the Ireland Men’s and Women’s XVs teams have been nominated for the Dave Guiney Team of the Year accolade, and they are joined on that shortlist by the Men’s Sevens team, who finished second on this year’s HSBC SVNS Series, and the Women’s Sevens team after their debut Olympics appearance in Paris.

This year’s nominees for Ireland Men’s Sevens player of the year are Zac Ward, Terry Kennedy, and Harry McNulty. Vying for the Women’s Sevens player of the year title are Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, making a return to the shortlist, alongside team-mates Eve Higgins and Erin King.

The winners will be confirmed at the annual Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland awards on Tuesday, 19 November, where there will also be two former players indicted to the RWI Hall of Fame, and the winners of the club of the year and the Tom Rooney award will also be announced.

Guinness Rugby Writers Ireland 2024 Awards – Nominations:

Women’s XV Player of the Year:

Aoife Wafer

Brittany Hogan

Edel McMahon

Linda Djougang

Aoife Dalton

Men’s XV Player of the Year:

Caelan Doris

Jack Crowley

Joe McCarthy

Bundee Aki

Jamison Gibson-Park

Men’s Sevens Player of the Year:

Zac Ward

Terry Kennedy

Harry McNulty

Women’s Sevens Player of the Year:

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Eve Higgins

Erin King

Dave Guiney Team of the Year: