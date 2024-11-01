Ireland U18 Clubs Team Named For Second Test Against Italy

The Ireland U18 Clubs Team (sponsored by PWC) to play Italy U18 in their second match has been named.

Ireland lost the first test 31-17 having trailed 21-17 at half time. Tries from Eoin O’Doherty, Andrew Henson, and Charlie Dineen and a conversion from James Curry gave Ireland their points.

Speaking about the second test match Head Coach Jamie Kirk said, “Building on the experience from the first test against Italy, the team is hugely excited ahead of the second test on Saturday. This upcoming match offers the players a valuable chance to review performance and implement learning, making it a key step in their ongoing development”.

Ireland U18 Clubs v Italy U18 (Saturday 02 November, Stadio Gianni Visentin, Italy, 14.00pm local time/13.00pm Irish time)

15. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

14. Ryan McDowell (Larne RFC/Larne GS/Ulster Rugby)

13. Ferdia O’Braonain (Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire/Connacht Rugby)

12. Finn O’Dwyer (Kanturk RFC/ Millstreet Community School/Munster Rugby)

11. Harry Waters (Ratoath RFC/Navan RFC/Ratoath College/Leinster Rugby)

10. James Curry (Wicklow RFC/East Glendalough School, Wicklow/Leinster Rugby)

9. James Brugger (Kinsale RFC/Bruce College, Cork/ Munster Rugby)

1. Kailin Blessing (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

2. Sean Glennon (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College/Connacht Rugby)

3. Anthony Ukagwu (Boyne RFC/St Mary’s Diocesan, Drogheda/Leinster Rugby)

4. Pasha Thiam (Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Einde/Connacht Rugby)

5. Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby) Captain

6. Alex Kerr (Sale Sharks/St. Anselm’s College/IQ Rugby)

7. Shane McGuigan (Longford RFC/Wilson’s Hospital School/Leinster Rugby)

8. Alex Carter (Navan RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Eoin O’Doherty (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Good Counsel College, New Ross/Leinster Rugby)

17. Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC/Lucan Community College/Leinster Rugby)

18. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

19. Tomás Crotty (Dungarvan RFC/Meánscoil San Nioclás/Munster Rugby)

20. Harvey Leonard (Sale Sharks/Ellesmere College/IQ Rugby)

21. Conor Butler (Naas RFC/Naas CBS/Leinster Rugby)

22. Fergus Callington (Harlequins F.C./Whitgift School/IQ Rugby)

23. Matthew Callaghan (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

24. Andrew Jackson (Banbridge RFC/Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

25. Michael Bolger (Suttonians RFC/St Fintan’s High School/Leinster Rugby)

26. Dylan Rice (Ballina RFC/ St Gerald’s College/Connacht Rugby)

Additional Squad Member:

Charlie Dinneen (Newcastle Falcons/Sedbergh School/IQ Rugby)

Ireland U18 Club Management

Jamie Kirk – Head Coach

Johne Murphy – Assistant Coach

Ken Moore – Assistant Coach

Anthony McKibben – Team Manager

Mark Synnott – Athletic Development Coach

Martin Dunlop – Team Physio

Dr. Padraigh Sheeran – Team Doctor

Alan Doonan – Team Analyst

Maxi McDonald – Team Logistics