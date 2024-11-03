Goodman: It’s Good To Have Pete Here And Adding To The Group

Peter O’Mahony has linked up with the Ireland squad at their warm-weather training camp in Portugal, following his 40-minute appearance for Munster against the All Blacks XV on Saturday evening.

Lining out at blindside flanker, O’Mahony made a timely return as he played the first half of Munster’s 38-24 defeat to the New Zealand side at Thomond Park before a pre-arranged substitution.

It was his first game since sustaining a hamstring injury against the Ospreys last month on his seasonal debut, but with Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series campaign now set for lift-off, he is ready to put his hand up for selection.

Commenting on O’Mahony’s arrival in camp in Quinta do Lago, Ireland backs coach Andrew Goodman said: “We’re all in good health and training away, obviously. Pete has joined us now after the match yesterday.

“He’s watched footage with everybody this morning, so it’s good to have him around. He was over this morning nice and early and joined the team, which is great.”

O’Mahony took to Instagram after Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series squad was recently announced, expressing his excitement ahead of the four-match run at the Aviva Stadium, and offering ‘big congrats’ to Caelan Doris who was confirmed as team captain.

The Corkman was skipper for Ireland’s second successive Six Nations title win earlier this year and the summer tour to South Africa. He has now played 107 times for his country, and continues to set a high bar with his lineout and breakdown expertise, and his leadership and presence around the pitch.

“It was great to see Pete out there. We had both games on here at the hotel and there was keen interest in both the matches,” explained Goodman, referring to Munster’s clash with the All Blacks XV, and New Zealand’s tour opener against England.

“Pete’s been out for a while now so for him to get through the 40 (minutes) and get around like he did, provide energy and have some good effects on the game, as I said, good to have him over here this morning and adding to the group.

“He’s a pretty experienced man. I’m sure if he gets called upon he’ll be ready to go.”

Next Friday’s showdown with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8.10pm) represents a first run-out for Andy Farrell’s men since their dramatic late victory over South Africa in Durban four months ago.

In the intervening period, New Zealand have played nine Test matches, including the full Rugby Championship which saw them finish as runners-up to South Africa. This is their first end-of-year overseas tour under head coach Scott Robertson.

Defeats to Argentina, at home, and South Africa, who held the upper hand in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, meant the All Blacks relinquished the Rugby Championship trophy, but they come to Dublin having won their last four Tests.

Their 24-22 triumph over England at Allianz Stadium on Saturday came at a cost, though, as experienced pair Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor have been ruled out of the Ireland encounter due to head injuries.

Damian McKenzie, who came off the bench to land a crucial touchline conversion in London, is favoured to start at out-half against Farrell’s charges, with Goodman acknowledging: “They’ve got some good cover there, obviously with McKenzie, who has been playing 10 for them most of the season and then Will Jordan at full-back.

“And at hooker, Asafo Aumua came in and played some pretty big minutes there and is a powerful runner, we know what he can do. They’ve got great depth in all positions there, so I’m sure they’ll back those guys to do a job.”

The Nelson native, who was an assistant coach under Robertson at the Crusaders, added: “That was some Test match, eh? Fine margins and I think New Zealand showed how dangerous they can be from turnover, counter-attack rugby, some of the tries they scored there, opportunities they created.

“Obviously a lot around kicking, the battles in the air, the contests in the air, it was pretty prevalent around the contest and not being able to get the escorts in place there. So there was lots of transition ball which New Zealand love to attack off.”

One player who caught the eye at Twickenham was Chiefs back rower Wallace Sititi, who only made his Test debut against Fiji back in July. The 22-year-old filled the blindside berth against England, alongside Sam Cane and the returning Ardie Savea.

Sititi went on to earn the player-of-the-match accolade, making a big impact with 16 carries, three linebreaks, three defenders beaten, four offloads, including the assist for Mark Tele’a’s opening try, and nine tackles landed from nine attempts.

Asked about the youngster’s impressive start to his international career, Goodman agreed: “It’s been some rise for him really, since getting his debut at 21 earlier in the year.

“I saw a story around his development through with the Chiefs and then the opportunity to go straight into the All Blacks and he’s thrived. He looks pretty calm out there on the field and nothing seems to get to him.

“So, he’s one of the players we have to make sure we take his time and space away and hit our tackles and stick them because he’s been dangerous in all parts of their game, whether it’s on the edge or through the middle of the field.”