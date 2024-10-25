Ireland U18 Clubs Squad Named For Two-Match Series Against Italy

The Ireland U18 Clubs Squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for an upcoming two-match series against Italy.

Head Coach Jamie Kirk has selected 27 players to travel to Pedua in Northern Italy on Saturday, ahead of the opening match against Italy U18s at Eugenio Municipal Stadium on Wednesday, 30 October (6.30pm local time/5.30pm Irish time).

The two sides will then renew battle lines at the Gianni Visentin Municipal Stadium on Saturday, 2 November (2pm local time/1pm Irish time).

Ireland U18 Clubs Squad:

Alex Carter (Navan RFC/Leinster Rugby)

Alex Kerr (Sale Sharks/St Anselm’s College/IQ Rugby)

Andrew Jackson (Banbridge RFC/Banbridge Academy/Ulster Rugby)

Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

Anthony Ukagwu (Boyne RFC/St Mary’s Diocesan, Drogheda/Leinster Rugby)

Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC/St Mary’s CBS Portlaoise/Leinster Rugby)

Charlie Dinneen (Newcastle Falcons/Sedbergh School/IQ Rugby)

Conor Butler (Naas RFC/Naas CBS/Leinster Rugby)

Dylan Rice (Ballina RFC/St Gerald’s College/Connacht Rugby)

Eoin O’Doherty (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Good Counsel College, New Ross/Leinster Rugby)

Ferdia O’Braonain (Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire/Connacht Rugby)

Fergus Callington (Harlequins FC/Whitgift School/IQ Rugby)

Finn O’Dwyer (Kanturk RFC/Millstreet Community School/Munster Rugby)

Harry Watters (Ratoath RFC/Ratoath College/Leinster Rugby)

Harvey Leonard (Sale Sharks/Ellesmere College/IQ Rugby)

Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC/Lucan Community College/Leinster Rugby)

James Brugger (Kinsale RFC/Bruce College, Cork/Munster Rugby)

James Curry (Wicklow RFC/East Glendalough School, Wicklow/Leinster Rugby)

Kailin Blessing (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

Matthew Callaghan (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)

Michael Bolger (Suttonians RFC/St Fintan’s High School/Leinster Rugby)

Pasha Thiam (Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Einde/Connacht Rugby)

Ryan McDowell (Larne RFC/Larne GS/Ulster Rugby)

Sean Glennon (Ballinasloe RFC/Garbally College/Connacht Rugby)

Shane McGuigan (Longford RFC/Wilson’s Hospital School/Leinster Rugby)

Tomás Crotty (Dungarvan RFC/Meánscoil San Nioclás/Munster Rugby)

Ireland U18 Clubs Fixtures: