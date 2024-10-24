Women’s in Rugby Network Information Night – Breast Health

As part of the IRFU Women in Rugby network, the IRFU will host the second in a series of information nights focused on breast health, online, Wednesday 13, November from 7pm – 8.30pm.

The second in a series of information sessions on factors specific to the female game, will take place online on Wednesday, 13 November. The session is open to anyone involved in women’s rugby. The focus of our second information series will focus on breast health.

Join us online on Wednesday 13 November for the webinar, looking at factors specific to the female game. This session which will focus on breast health and delivered by researcher Kilian Bibby, send in your questions and he’ll answer them on the night.

Kilian Bibby is a doctoral researcher working in the Irish Rugby Injury Surveillance program (IRIS) in the Department of Physical Education and Sport Science at the University of Limerick. His primary PhD research topic is on contact breast injuries and exercise induced breast pain among female Rugby union players.