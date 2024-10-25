EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 2A, 2B & 2C: Round 5 Previews

The second block of fixtures comes to a conclusion across Division 2 of the Energia All Ireland League this weekend, the meeting of the top two in Division 2A Galway Corinthians and Instonians is certainly a game of the week contender. (All games Kick-Off at 2:30pm)

The meeting of Galway Corinthians and Instonians, the top two will be the headliner in Division 2A of the Energia All Ireland League.

One winning streak will come to an end, or will a share of the spoils between the two be the case? History tells us when these two play we will see a victor. Corinthians welcomed the Ulstermen back in March to Corinthian Park, becoming just the second team to defeat them since Instonians promotion for the 2022/23 season.

Michael Harding’s charges set the early pace with their deadly offence and stern defence putting 35 points on score difference to separate the pair. Finn McNulty and the Connacht Academy trio of John Devine, Tomas Farthing and Sean Naughton have been in strong form of late.

Instonians just over twelve months ago prevailed when the pair locked horns in Shaw’s Bridge, Paul Prichard’s charges like their opponents have flourished in 2A since their promotion, with another unbeaten run potentially being on the cards. Hooker Neil Saulters has seven tries this term, while Josh Eagleson has converted 16 of their 24 tries this term.

With the top two clashing this weekend, Cashel, in third spot, will be looking to make up ground to the summit, but face a tough trip away to Dr Hickey Park to meet Greystones. A fruitful last season as the Tipperary men left bonus point winners with a 32-20 win back in October 2023.

Tom Tobin’s late try helped the Spafield faithful overcome Ballymena last weekend, keeping this unbeaten start to the season alive. One of three tries Tobin dotted down last weekend, the Premier men are aiming to keep up this fruitful scoring run. Greystones are seven points adrift of the top four after Killian Marmions’ exploits off the tee last weekend picked up their second win of the campaign over MU Barnhall.

The Wicklow men have had a mixed start to the season, two wins and two defeats, Danny Kenny’s charges can be a tricky opponent and the scar tissue from the one point loss from Instonians was shown in their never give up display last weekend.

As mentioned, MU Barnhall did taste defeat last weekend, their first of the new season. A stumbling block for the Kildare side as they are now four points adrift of the leaders. Navan is the destination this weekend, a short trip to face the side currently sitting in ninth spot.

On their last two trips to Balreask Old, The Leixlip side have taken the points. Form. despite the defeat last weekend, is very much on their side going into this weekend. Adam Chester is the third top scorer in the Division and has been their key scorer this season to date.

Navan fell to their fourth defeat in succession last weekend and are out to change their fortune this weekend, the hosts have delivered some commendable performances this season but have suffered double digit defeats in recent weeks.

Banbridge gained ground last weekend with their first win of the season, Ballymena in an Ulster Derby this weekend will no doubt be a titanic showdown in Eaton Park. Moving up to fifth off the back of a phenomenal second half against Buccaneers, they sit seven adrift of fourth spot.

Momentum off the back of the win is important, they also have a positive history here, winning their last meeting in this venue back in December last year, while their most recent meeting in 2A also resulted in a win for the Rifle Park faithful in January last. Conor Magee got a hat trick at hooker last weekend, while Jack Hart remains a composed goal kicker.

Ballymena are still without a win and have delivered some hard fought performances this season, their three points arriving by way of two losing bonus points and one for try scoring. Sitting just outside the drop zone as a result, they are in a precarious situation, looking to grab their opening win this weekend, they can build on a lot from the Cashel game last time out.

Bottom placed Buccaneers picked up their first point of the season last weekend, off the back of a 36 point defeat, they welcome Old Crescent to Dubarry Park. A first meeting since March of 2022 which also was last played at the Athlone venue. Crescent left with a 24-17 win that day.

A much changed Buccs selection suffered their fourth defeat in a row at the weekend, a third of the season with a greater than 30 point margin. Dusting themselves off, a return to home soil will look to give them a boost as the second block comes to an end.

Old Crescent recorded a second defeat of the season last time out and with ambitions to challenge for the top four, will be looking to write the wrongs from the trip to Corinthian Park, as they head to the Midlands this weekend. Ronan McKenna continues to set the pace on the scoring charts, the ice cold out-half has 18 successful attempts at the posts in four appearances.

Looking to end the second block of fixtures in Division 2B of the Energia All Ireland League in strong fashion, leaders Wanderers and second placed Skerries face tough away trips. While the top four meeting of Dungannon and Clogher Valley is an interesting Ulster Derby.

Wanderers continue to be the pace setters in 2B, looking for their fifth win in succession, they head to the University Of Limerick to face UL Bohemian. The Chaps have been in red hot form and almost saw their winning run ended at the weekend, James Moriary’s composed goal kicking getting them over the line against Galwegians.

UL has been a tough place to visit for teams so far this season, with The Red Robins recording both of their wins on home soil. Licking their wounds after a tough trip away to Clogher Valley last weekend, they are seeking an improved performance back on home soil.

Skerries travel to Sligo, aiming for a better outcome having suffered a 29-5 defeat when the pair last met in January last. The Goats finished eight last season and a win over Sligo this weekend would see them equal their win tally from last season after five rounds this season.

It has clicked for them this season, needing late scores to get past Galwegians and Dungannon, they delivered strong performances against UL Bohemian and last weekend against rivals Malahide, to keep this positive form going. Captain Kieran “Cheddar” Leonard hit the 150 caps mark recently, while Ronan Mulcahy is another experienced campaigner doing the business this season.

Sligo will come into this game off the back of their first win of the season, a pair of Louis McVitty tries along with three Euan Brown penalties and a conversion, getting them over the line against Malone. Paddy Pearson’s charges jumped to sixth as a result of that win and are six adrift of the top four, a win this weekend could well shrink that gap.

Dungannon and Clogher Valley going toe to toe in Stevenson Park will be a massive showdown, a first meeting in the All Ireland League for these near neighbours. Identical records in terms of wins and losses this season, Dungannon sit a point ahead in the standings, by virtue of a bonus point surplus.

Bouncing back from a defeat to end the opening block, Dungannon will be aiming to build on the win last weekend to end this block with a win. A hard fought Ulster Derby with Rainey will have them ready to host another bruising encounter with a formidable Clogher Valley outfit. Ben McCaughey continues to be their leader in attack, his boot ready to punish any ill discipline shown by the visitors.

Another new team to face in the All Ireland League and the ambition to record a third win in succession will be on the minds of the Valley men. Clogher have had some tough encounters since moving up to 2B but are a test for any side in this Division. Karl Bothwell dotted down a hat trick of tires last weekend and is a pacy winger that can cause trouble for any defence. Add David Maxwell and Paul Armstrong who are well accustomed with the boot, plus Calllum Smyton who can grab tries in the pack, this will be a colossal derby.

While Sligo sit in sixth spot, they are just two points clear of Galwegians who occupy tenth spot. Four teams based in that bottom half of the table face off this weekend, looking to put an early cap between them and the drop zone going into the third block of games.

Ninth placed Malahide host Rainey, who are situated just a place ahead of them in the table, with score difference the deciding factor. Malahide had a rough start to the season but recorded their first win of the season in Round 3, it looked like they had the bit between their teeth to overcome rivals Skerries last weekend but fell short in the end.

Rainey have lost on their last two trips to Estuary Road, aiming to avoid losing their third trip to this venue, they are also looking to avoid a third straight defeat of the season. The Magherafelt men have been very competitive in games they have lost this season. While the opening day trip to Wanderers ended in a double digit loss, they suffered a gut wrenching late two point defeat to UL Bohs, before a seven point loss to Dungannon last weekend. Tim Barker’s men will be looking to get over the line this weekend.

Will four heartbreaking defeats in a row turn into five from a Galwegains perspective, as they travel to Gibson Park to face Malone. The Tribesmen are the only team in 2B yet to record a win this season but have tallied five points in the opening four games, four of those being losing bonus points.

Late scores against Skerries, Clogher Valley and last weekend to Wanderers, saw Wegians suffer three one point defeats out of four games played this season. Despite their best efforts they fell short to Rainey in round 2, with a two point margin at the final whistle. Confidence can take a knock from that but they will be poised to deliver a strong performance this weekend.

October 2017 was the last time the pair locked horns in the All Ireland League, with Malone winning 70-15 that day in their 2A matchup. Looking to avoid their third straight defeat of the season, the Ulstermen will aim to improve on their recent defeats. At home this season they lost by four to Clogher Valley, before a 21 point defeat followed to Wanderers in Round 3.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 5

Only score difference separates Midleton and Belfast Harlequins at the top of the standings in Division 2C of the Energia All Ireland League, with Round 5 on the agenda this weekend. Top plays bottom as Midleton head to Tullamore aiming to keep their unbeaten run alive.

Spollanstown has been a difficult place to visit in the past for Midleton, losing two of their last three trips, including a visit in November of last year, with Tullamore winning that one 32-26. This time around it is the visitors who are in much better form, digging deep to get past Enniscorthy last weekend, with late tries from Sam Tarleton and Jack Colbert getting them over the line.

Tullamore sit at the basement end of the table, with three losses and one draw on their record to start the new season. The Offaly men have had a difficult start to the season but still pose a big threat despite this dip in form, fly-half Josh Huddleston is the sixth top scorer and has tallied roughly half of their scores so far this season.

Belfast Harlequins had a breathtaking end to proceedings last weekend and are on the road to Clonmel to end the second block of fixtures, hoping to end the weekend at the summit. Clonmel on the other hand are just three adrift of the top four and are firmly fixated on fighting for promotion this season.

The hosts also had a breathtaking end to overcome Monkstown last weekend, Joey O’Connor, the second top scorer in the Division landing a late penalty to secure the win over Monkstown, a third game in a row unbeaten now for the Tipperary men.

Joel Dundas was the hero last weekend for Quins, as his late try ensured the win over Omagh Academicals. A third try of the season for the number 8, who along with Steven Weir and Thomas Armstrong are the top try scorers this term. Quins are unbeaten in their opening four games and look to end this block on a high.

Any slips up by Midleton or Belfast Harlequins this weekend could well put Dolphin higher up the table if they can get a result at home to Monkstown. After their relegation woes in recent seasons, Dolphin have started this campaign unbeaten, having drawn with Clonmel to end the opening block of games, they had a powerful win at home last weekend, with Craig O’Connell dotting down for a hat trick.

Consecutive home games for the Leesiders, as Monkstown travel to Virgin Media Park hoping to bounce back from a narrow loss to Clonmel at the weekend. Since their promotion the Sydney Parade faithful have two wins and two losses to start the season, but have shown no signs of struggling with the step up. Charlie McMickan is the top scorer in the Division, with 55 points from his boot already this campaign.

Ballyclare are on the road for an Ulster Derby this weekend against Omagh Academicals, another derby in succession for the Tyrone men, having suffered a late defeat in Belfast last Saturday.

Since their promotion Ballyclare have been a strong team in 2C, winning three from four, including a 66-0 win over Bruff last weekend which was a statement win to keep them fighting at the top end of the table. Matthew McDowell had a perfect day from the tee that day and remains their top scorer, while captain Joel McBride has five tries to his name, two of which came in that nine try last weekend.

Accies fell just short in the end after a hard fought battle with Quins last time out, as they sit three points above the drop zone. One win from their opening three games, defeat at the weekend would signal a fourth defeat in succession for Accies, as they continue to flirt with relegation. Playing in front of their Thomas Mellon Playing Fields faithful, they look to end this losing run and record their second home win of the season.

At the foot of the table, it is a massive eight pointer between Bruff and Enniscorthy in Kilballyowen Park, ninth hosting eight as the pair look to put a gap between themselves and the drop zone. The pair are yet to record wins this season but have come close on more than one occasion.

The visitors last won at the Limerick venue in January 2022, and come into this tie disappointed to have been defeated by Midleton last weekend, and to have drawn with Tullamore in the third round of action. The Wexford men aim to turn the screw this weekend.

After their 66 point defeat last weekend, Bruff are certainly looking to improve on that performance. Their last outing at home almost brought a win as they conceded late on to Harlequins and suffered a two point defeat. In the previous rounds they were defeated by three points against Monkstown and five to Dolphin on home soil, in both meetings last year they took the spoils against their Wexford opponents.