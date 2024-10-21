Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup Kicks Off

The Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup gets underway this weekend with one of the most hotly contested trophies in the club game up for grabs.

Last season’s champions Ballyclare have followed in the footsteps of several previous winners, by sealing promotion to the Energia All-Ireland League but there are three previous cup holders in the mix.

Seapoint, who won the cup in it’s second season back in 2007 with the help of two tries from future Ireland international Felix Jones, travel to Dunmore for the first round; 2010 champions City of Derry are away to Connemara while 2020 champions Kilfeacle are on the road to Cooke.

Last season’s beaten finalists Bective are also in cup again this season, they travel to Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup

Saturday, October 26, all matches 14:30 unless stated

Connemara v City of Derry, Monastery Field

Cooke v Kilfeacle & District, Shaws Bridge

Dunmore v Seapoint, Fairgreen Pitches

Enniskillen v Tuam, Ardgart

Mallow v Bective Rangers, The Beeches

Suttonians v Newcastle West, JJ MCDowell Memorial Ground

Thomond v Dromore, Liam Fitzgerald Park

Tullow v Creggs, Rathoe Road