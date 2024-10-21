Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup Kicks Off
The Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup gets underway this weekend with one of the most hotly contested trophies in the club game up for grabs.
Last season’s champions Ballyclare have followed in the footsteps of several previous winners, by sealing promotion to the Energia All-Ireland League but there are three previous cup holders in the mix.
Seapoint, who won the cup in it’s second season back in 2007 with the help of two tries from future Ireland international Felix Jones, travel to Dunmore for the first round; 2010 champions City of Derry are away to Connemara while 2020 champions Kilfeacle are on the road to Cooke.
Last season’s beaten finalists Bective are also in cup again this season, they travel to Mallow on Saturday afternoon.
Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup
Saturday, October 26, all matches 14:30 unless stated
Connemara v City of Derry, Monastery Field
Cooke v Kilfeacle & District, Shaws Bridge
Dunmore v Seapoint, Fairgreen Pitches
Enniskillen v Tuam, Ardgart
Mallow v Bective Rangers, The Beeches
Suttonians v Newcastle West, JJ MCDowell Memorial Ground
Thomond v Dromore, Liam Fitzgerald Park
Tullow v Creggs, Rathoe Road