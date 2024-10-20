URC Round 5 Review

It was a mixed bag for the four Provinces in Round 5 of the BKT URC with two wins from four, albeit with one of those a derby clash in Galway.

Leinster Rugby march on having extended their lead at the top of the table with a fifth successive bonus point victory.

They ran in five tries during a 33-12 win over Connacht Rugby in Galway, with Springboks second row RG Snyman named Player of the Match.

It’s a result which maintains their maximum haul and takes them seven points clear of their nearest rivals.

Head coach Leo Cullen commented: “We are pleased with how it went. The conditions were always going to be difficult and a bit of a challenge because of the wind, but we are delighted with the win.

“You just had to play smart. We started well, going 14-0 up, and Connacht came back into the game, so the try just before half-time was a big moment to put us to 21-5.

“Probably the thing that pleased us most is we had five Academy players in the 23, with two of them making their debuts. It’s never easy coming down here, so it’s a great experience for them.”

Munster lost to the DHL Stormers 34-19 in Cape Town. Tries from Tom Farrell and Eoghan Clarke and a conversion from Jack Crowley meant Munster were just two points behind the hosts going into the second forty.

In the second half Stormers came out much like in the first, scoring within the first ten minutes. Gavin Coombes got over for Munster, but with a bonus point try, penalty and drop goal all in the last twenty minutes it was Stormers who took the victory.

Finally, Jacob Stockdale was in try scoring form for Ulster as he helped himself to a brace of tries in their 36-12 win against the Ospreys. There was a spectacular finish in the left corner for his second as he managed to get the ball down one-handed with his legs in the air out of the field of play.

The 28-year-old Ireland international actually crossed the whitewash three times, but he was denied his hat-trick because of a forward pass during the course of a thrilling long range attack which he had launced himself.

Speaking after the game, he said: “That would have been my first ever career hat-trick, so to get that one disallowed was really disappointing.

“But it was a great win. It was brilliant. I thought the forwards were fantastic. Fair play to them, they were crazy physical.

“I can only do what I do off the back of a very good performance from the forwards.”