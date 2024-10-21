Become an Irish Rugby Coach!

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is calling on passionate rugby enthusiasts to get involved in coaching at their local rugby club or school and play a key role in shaping the next generation of players. Whether you’re a former player or simply a fan of the game, coaching offers a rewarding opportunity to give back to the sport you love and contribute to the vibrant rugby community across Ireland.

The IRFU offers a variety of coaching courses and supports for new coaches, ensuring you have the tools to succeed and grow in your role. No matter your level of experience, there’s a place for you in the coaching team. Together, we can continue to grow the game at every level—from Mini Rugby through to our National teams.

Becoming a rugby coach offers numerous benefits for everyone involved:

Connect with and enhance your local community

Share your love for the game and inspire others

Develop young people’s skills, confidence, and character

Be a positive influence for your players and community

Becoming an Irish Rugby Coach:

Coaching goes beyond teaching technical skills; it’s about instilling the core values of rugby — Respect, Inclusivity, Integrity, Fun and Excellence. By becoming a coach, you will help develop not only better players but better people, who carry these values with them both on and off the pitch.

Local rugby clubs are the heartbeat of the game in Ireland, and coaches are essential to their growth. By volunteering your time and expertise, you’ll be building stronger, more connected communities. You’ll have the chance to inspire young players, develop their potential, and foster a lifelong love for the game.

IRFU National Coach Development Manager, Jamie Turkington highlights the support and resources available to rugby coaches in Ireland,

“When becoming a coach within Irish Rugby we have many resources available to help support you in your role, from courses and workshops to develop your understanding of coaching and the game, with online modules also available to help build clarity on how to coach and to maximise your coaching impact.”

Enrolling on one of our IRFU Coaching Courses or Active Coach Badge workshops automatically registers you on ‘GAINLINE’, the IRFU’s eLearning platform where you can view and track your own progress towards a coaching Award or badge, access helpful practical resources to support your coaching and seek out further learning opportunities.

Join us in making a difference. To begin (or continue) your coaching journey today and be part of the legacy of rugby in Ireland.