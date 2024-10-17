Women’s Rugby World Cup Draw Sees Ireland Drawn With New Zealand

Ireland have been drawn in Pool C alongside New Zealand, Japan and Spain for next year’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Ireland have faced all three sides in recent seasons having toured Japan in 2022, beaten Spain in WXV3 decider in 2023 and of course recording a famous victory over New Zealand in the recent WXV1 tournament in Vancouver. The two sides also met in the 2014 Rugby World Cup when Ireland also beat the Black Ferns to reach the semi-finals.

Hosts and tournament favourites England were drawn in Pool A with Australia, USA and Samoa. In Pool B Canada were the top seeds and were drawn with Scotland, Wales and Fiji. Pool D sees France drawn with Italy, South Africa and first time qualifiers Brazil.

The match schedule will be released next Tuesday, October 22nd.

See who will face defending champions New Zealand in Pool C #RWC2025Draw | #RWC2025 | #ThisEnergyNeverStops pic.twitter.com/vrQshiW9xc — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 17, 2024

Ticket Information

All fans will have the opportunity to apply for tickets for all matches from 11:00 (GMT +1) on Tuesday 5 November until 11:00 (GMT+1) on Tuesday 19 November. Ballots will be used for any price categories which are oversubscribed. Fans can register to be the first to hear about ticket news here.

Prior to the two-week ticket application phase, Worldwide Partner Mastercard is offering its cardholders access to a 48-hour priority sale for all matches from 11:00 (GMT +1) on Tuesday 22 October until 11:00 (GMT+1) on Thursday 24 October. Only Mastercard card payments will be accepted during this priority window.