EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings After Round 3

Opta’s Stats Perform have run the rule over the opening three rounds of action in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A , and here are the players who have been catching the eye with their performances.

Unsurprisingly, given their trio of opening bonus point wins, leaders Clontarf head up a number of categories, including out-half Conor Kelly as the top points scorer with 30 points, and three captain Dylan Donnellan’s three tries have him as a joint-top try scorer.

Cork Constitution’s James Taylor, their player-of-the-match in last season’s final win, has tallied up 26 points, and Mick O’Gara has landed 11 kicks so far on St. Mary’s return to the top flight, giving him a 25-point haul.

In the try-scoring stakes, Lansdowne centre Andy Marks and Cork Con’s Scott Buckley have also crossed the whitewash three times. Marks, Ballynahinch’s Ethan Graham, and Aaron Coleman from Clontarf all bagged braces during the last round.

Garryowen out-half Kelvin Langan has been the most accurate place-kicker, nailing all nine of his shots at goal for a 100% record. Young Munster newcomer Julian Leszczynski and City of Armagh’s Kyle Faloon have only had one miss each.

Garryowen’s defensive line has been led by Connacht back rower Oisin McCormack with 56 tackles to date, eight of which were dominant. Another key man for the Light Blues has been centre Gordon Wood with two tries and 17 tackle breaks.

Clontarf’s new number 8 John Vinson has made his mark with 50 carries and over 260 running metres. In Terenure College’s back-three, the electric Adam La Grue and Henry McErlean have stood out with over 580 running metres between them.

Leinster Academy talent McErlean has also made six line breaks for ‘Nure, who currently occupy second place in the table. City of Armagh captain Nigel Simpson leads the breakdown stats with four steals, along with 10 lineout takes.

It has been great too to see Young Munster lock Sean Rigney back to full health and in flying form. He has impressed already with one try, 34 successful tackles, three offloads, two breakdown steals, and a division-leading 20 lineout takes.

Division 1A continues on Saturday afternoon with the fourth round of fixtures, including a top of the table clash between Clontarf and Terenure. The two promoted clubs, St. Mary’s and Garryowen, will also battle it out at Templeville Road.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 3:

TOP POINTS SCORERS –

30 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

26 – James Taylor (Cork Constitution)

25 – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College)

23 – Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster)

22 – Aran Egan (Terenure College)

21 – Kelvin Langan (Garryowen)

20 – Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh), Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne)

16 – Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College)

15 – Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Scott Buckley (Cork Constitution)

14 – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch)

10 – Aaron Coleman (Clontarf), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), Colm Hogan (Garryowen), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College), Gordon Wood (Garryowen), Henry McErlean (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Michael Moloney (UCD), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Sean French (Cork Constitution), Seni Reilly Ashiru (Clontarf), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster)

7 – Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), James Tarrant (UCD), Steve McMahon (Lansdowne)

TOP TRY SCORERS –

3 – Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Scott Buckley (Cork Constitution)

2 – Aaron Coleman (Clontarf), Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch), Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), Colm Hogan (Garryowen), Ethan Graham (Ballynahinch), Fintan Gunne (Terenure College), Gordon Wood (Garryowen), Henry McErlean (Terenure College), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution), Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Sean French (Cork Constitution), Seni Reilly Ashiru (Clontarf), Shay McCarthy (Young Munster)

1 – Aaron O’Brien (St. Mary’s College), Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Adam McEvoy (St. Mary’s College), Alessandro Heaney (Cork Constitution), Andrew Osborne (UCD), Andrew Smith (Clontarf), Aran Egan (Terenure College), Barry Gray (Clontarf), Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Cathal Eddy (Lansdowne), Charlie Molony (UCD), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Craig Adams (Terenure College), Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College), David Maher (Terenure College), Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Eoin McCormack (Young Munster), Ethan Baxter (St. Mary’s College), Evin Crummie (City of Armagh), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf), George Hadden (Garryowen), George Pringle (Ballynahinch), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Jack Treanor (Lansdowne), James Horrigan (Young Munster), James Kenny (Lansdowne), Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh), Kyle McCall (Ballynahinch), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh), Louis O’Reilly (Clontarf), Lucas Culliton (St. Mary’s College), Manuel Covella (Young Munster), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Max Russell (Terenure College), Michael Moloney (UCD), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh), Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College), Ronan Foley (St. Mary’s College), Ronan Quinn (Garryowen), Ruairi Shields (UCD), Ruben Moloney (UCD), Sean Rigney (Young Munster), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster), Tadhg Bird (Clontarf), Todd Lawlor (Lansdowne), Tom Murtagh (UCD), Tom O’Reilly (St. Mary’s College)

GOAL-KICKING ACCURACY –

100% – Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) (9/9 – 21 points), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) (1/1 – 2 points)

91% – Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) (10/11 – 23 points)

86% – Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) (6/7 – 15 points)

81% – Conor Kelly (Clontarf) (13/16 – 30 points)

75% – Steve McMahon (Lansdowne) (3/4 – 7 points)

73% – Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) (8/11 – 20 points)

70% – Aran Egan (Terenure College) (7/10 – 17 points)

69% – Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College) (11/16 – 25 points)

67% – James Taylor (Cork Constitution) (11/17 – 26 points)

65% – Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) (7/11 – 14 points)

64% – Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) (6/9 – 16 points)

50% – Michael Moloney (UCD) (2/4 – 5 points)

43% – James Tarrant (UCD) (3/7 – 7 points)

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

56 – Oisin McCormack (Garryowen)

45 – Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen)

39 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch)

38 – Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen)

36 – John Vinson (Clontarf), Lucas Culliton (St. Mary’s College), Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch)

35 – George Hadden (Garryowen), Oisin Kearney (Garryowen)

34 – Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Lars Linnenbank (Garryowen), Sean Rigney (Young Munster)

31 – John Glasgow (City of Armagh), Matt Healy (UCD)

DOMINANT TACKLES –

8 – Oisin McCormack (Garryowen)

7 – John Forde (Cork Constitution)

6 – Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen), John Glasgow (City of Armagh), Oisin Cooke (Garryowen)

5 – Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster)

4 – Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Eoin Quilter (Cork Constitution), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf), George Hadden (Garryowen), James Tarrant (UCD), Jerry Cahir (Lansdowne), Jim Peters (Clontarf), Juan Beukes (Lansdowne), Lars Linnenbank (Garryowen), Oisin Kearney (Garryowen), Rory McGuire (UCD), Sam Berman (City of Armagh)

CARRIES –

50 – John Vinson (Clontarf)

34 – Ronan Foley (St. Mary’s College)

33 – John Glasgow (City of Armagh)

30 – Conall Boomer (Terenure College)

29 – Andrew Smith (Clontarf), Evin Crummie (City of Armagh)

28 – Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Ronan Murphy (Young Munster)

26 – Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf)

25 – Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), John Forde (Cork Constitution), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh), Neil Faloon (City of Armagh)

RUNNING METRES –

299.4 – Adam La Grue (Terenure College)

280.9 – Henry McErlean (Terenure College)

261.2 – John Vinson (Clontarf), Andrew Smith (Clontarf)

259 – Ruben Moloney (UCD)

238.3 – Andy Marks (Lansdowne)

236.7 – Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College)

214.6 – Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution)

211.3 – Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne)

208.6 – Aaron Sexton (Ballynahinch)

KICKS –

25 – Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh)

24 – Adam Maher (Cork Constitution)

22 – Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College), Conor Kelly (Clontarf). Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

21 – Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh)

19 – Kelvin Langan (Garryowen)

18 – Neil Cronin (Garryowen)

17 – Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster)

16 – Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College), James Tarrant (UCD)

KICKING METRES –

784.1 – Conor Kelly (Clontarf)

700.3 – Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

683.9 – Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh)

669.8 – Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College)

606.2 – Adam Maher (Cork Constitution)

592.7 – James Tarrant (UCD)

581.8 – Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh)

578.6 – Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne)

561.4 – Kelvin Langan (Garryowen)

499.2 – Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College)

OFFLOADS –

4 – Dan Goggin (St. Mary’s College), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Jack Nelson (St. Mary’s College)

3 – Adam Maher (Cork Constitution), Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Gordon Wood (Garryowen), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), James Tarrant (UCD), Neil Cronin (Garryowen), Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh), Sean Rigney (Young Munster)

2 – Aran Egan (Terenure College), Bailey Faloon (Young Munster), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Evin Crummie (City of Armagh), Hugo McLaughlin (Lansdowne), Hugo O’Malley (UCD), James Taylor (Cork Constitution), Kelvin Langan (Garryowen), Killian Coghlan (Cork Constitution), Michael Silvester (St. Mary’s College), Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College), Ronan Foley (St. Mary’s College), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne), Sean French (Cork Constitution), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster), Victor Allen (Clontarf)

LINE BREAKS –

6 – Henry McErlean (Terenure College)

4 – Andy Marks (Lansdowne), Colm Hogan (Garryowen), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh)

3 – Andrew Smith (Clontarf), Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Craig Adams (Terenure College), Gordon Wood (Garryowen), Michael Silvester (St. Mary’s College), Seni Reilly Ashiru (Clontarf), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

2 – Aitzol King (Clontarf), Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Charlie Molony (UCD), Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf), Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster), Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh), Manuel Covella (Young Munster), Matthew Booth (Ballynahinch), Mick O’Gara (St. Mary’s College), Peter Maher (Clontarf), Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College), Sean French (Cork Constitution)

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

4 – Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh)

3 – Adam Melia (Terenure College), Paul Deeny (St. Mary’s College), Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College)

2 – Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch), Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Charlie Molony (UCD), Harrison Brewer (Terenure College), Jacob Sheahan (Cork Constitution), John Glasgow (City of Armagh), Marcus Rea (Ballynahinch), Mark Best (Ballynahinch), Ronan O’Sullivan (Cork Constitution), Sean Rigney (Young Munster)

LINEOUT TAKES –

20 – Sean Rigney (Young Munster)

16 – Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College), John Forde (Cork Constitution)

14 – Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch)

13 – Jack Cooke (Lansdowne)

12 – Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf), John Vinson (Clontarf), Josh McKinley (City of Armagh)

11 – Adam Melia (Terenure College)

10 – Alan Kennedy (Young Munster), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh), Richie Whelan (Clontarf)

9 – Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch), Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen), Matt Healy (UCD), Oisin Cooke (Garryowen), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne)

LINEOUT STEALS –

4 – David Hyland (Cork Constitution), Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College)

3 – James Anderson (City of Armagh), Josh McKinley (City of Armagh)

2 – Billy Scannell (Cork Constitution), Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch), Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf), Jack Cooke (Lansdowne), Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution), Lars Linnenbank (Garryowen), Levi Vaughan (Terenure College), Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne)

TACKLE BREAKS –

17 – Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne), Gordon Wood (Garryowen)

15 – Andy Marks (Lansdowne)

14 – Andrew Smith (Clontarf), John Vinson (Clontarf)

12 – Ronan Foley (St. Mary’s College)

11 – Adam La Grue (Terenure College), Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh), Ruben Moloney (UCD)

10 – Leandro Ramirez (St. Mary’s College), Seni Reilly Ashiru (Clontarf)

9 – Billy Crowley (Cork Constitution), Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College), Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution)

8 – Bobby Sheehan (UCD), Hardus van Eeden (Lansdowne), Michael Silvester (St. Mary’s College), Shane O’Leary (Young Munster)

