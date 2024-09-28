Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 1 Results Round-Up
There were five bonus point wins on the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division’s opening day, as UL Bohemian began their title defence with a strong second half performance to get the better of Blackrock.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 1:
Saturday, September 28 –
BLACKROCK COLLEGE 15 UL BOHEMIAN 31, Stradbrook
Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Ava Fannin, Hannah O’Connor; Con: Tess Proos; Pen: Hannah O’Connor
UL Bohemian: Tries: Beth Buttimer 2, Claire Bennett, Clodagh O’Halloran, Saoirse Crowe; Cons: Kate Flannery 3
HT: Blackrock College 8 UL Bohemian 12
BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Andrea Murphy; Maeve Liston, Anna Doyle, Cara Martin, Maggie Boylan; Tess Proos, Casey Jackson; Aoife Moore, Sarah Delaney, Ava Fannin, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair, Kate Jordan, Anna Potterton, Lynn Koelman, Hannah O’Connor (capt).
Replacements: Ann-Marie Rooney, Megan Brodie, Koren Dunne, Mya Alcorn, Amelia McFarland, Leah Reilly, Jill O’Toole.
UL BOHEMIAN: Aoife Corey; Alana McInerney, Stephanie Nunan, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Chisom Ugwueru; Kate Flannery, Abbie Salter-Townshend; Grainne Burke, Beth Buttimer, Ciara McLoughlin, Claire Bennett, Aoibhe O’Flynn, Clodagh O’Halloran, Brianna Heylmann, Chloe Pearse (capt).
Replacements: Orla Curtin, Saoirse Crowe, Eilís Cahill, Aoibheann Hahessy, Rachel Allen, Lucia Linn, Laoise McGonagle.
GALWEGIANS 22 BALLINCOLLIG 17, Crowley Park
Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Stacey Hanley, Chloe Casey, Grace Browne Moran, Emily Foley; Con: Emma O’Leary
Ballincollig: Tries: Gemma Lane, Brighid Twohig 2; Con: Emma Connolly
HT: Galwegians 7 Ballincollig 7
GALWEGIANS: Sophie Cullen; Chloe Casey, Orla Dixon, Sarah Purcell, Emily Foley; Emma O’Leary, Grainne Moran; Ellen Connolly (capt), Stacey Hanley, Eve Tarpey, Orla Fenton, Grace Browne Moran, Grace Fennell, Ollie Starr, Sarah McCormick.
Replacements: Yashoda O’Flaherty, Gina Kearns, Celia Killilea, Megan Connolly, Lorna Morrin, Morina Oung, Evanna Finn.
BALLINCOLLIG: Alison Kelly; Niamh Crotty, Michelle O’Driscoll (capt), Saveena Giesbrecht, Brighid Twohig; Emma Connolly, Gemma Lane; Olivia Hay Mulvihill, Aoife Fleming, Sinead O’Donnell, Anna Kavanagh, Laurileigh Baker, Aoife Madigan, Katelyn Fleming, Shirley Bailey.
Replacements: Alix Cunneen, Alisha Flynn, Amelia Green, Aoibheann McGrath, Miriam Murphy, Kate O’Sullivan, Ellie Cournane.
RAILWAY UNION 57 OLD BELVEDERE 0, Park Avenue
Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Lindsay Peat 3, Laura Sheehan, Amanda Berta 2, Keelin Brady 3; Cons: Nikki Caughey 4, Amanda Berta 2
Old Belvedere: –
HT: Railway Union 24 Old Belvedere 0
RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Rhiann Heery, Niamh Byrne (capt), Caoimhe McCormack, Aimee Clarke; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Patricia Doyle, Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Aoife McDermott, Keelin Brady, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.
Replacements: Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Poppy Garvey, Hannah Johnston, Salome Trauth, Hannah Scanlan, Amanda Berta.
OLD BELVEDERE: Vanessa Hullon; Grace Tutty, Emma Tilly, Elise O’Byrne-White, Megan Edwards; Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, Jade Gaffney; Hannah Wilson, Aine Rutley, Orlaith McAuliffe, Clodagh Dunne, Lesley Ring (capt), Emma Kelly, Kara Mulcahy, Jane Neill.
Replacements: Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony, Katelynn Doran, Juliet Condron, Juliet Byrne, Alannah Boyle, Kate Ballance, Eowyn Edwards.
SUTTONIANS 29 COOKE 7, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds
Scorers: Suttonians: Tries: Katie Grant Duggan, Clara Sexton 2, Lauren Farrell McCabe 2; Cons: Laura Claridge 2
Cooke: Try: Megan Simpson; Con: Amanda Morton
HT: Suttonians 10 Cooke 0
SUTTONIANS: Lauren Farrell McCabe; Clara Sexton, Julia O’Connor, Mairead McErlean, Robyn Gill; Laura Claridge, Lenia Kibler; Katie Grant Duggan, Aoife Brennan, Roisin O’Driscoll, Caoimhe Guinan, Nicola Bolger, Orla McDonald, Carrie O’Keeffe (capt), Mary Healy.
Replacements: Megan Cullen, Ciara Spencer.
COOKE: Hannah Downey; Daina Marks, Molly Boyd, Becky Irvine, Katie Gilmour; Amanda Morton, Georgia Boyce; Ella Garland, Fiona McCaughan, Ilse van Staden, Sorcha Mac Laimhin, Cara O’Kane, Megan Simpson, Adi Likuceva, Stacey Sloan.
Replacements: Enya Hughes, Sam Cassidy-Campbell, Isobel Harris, Beth O’Connell.
TULLOW 14 WICKLOW 34, Blackgates
Scorers: Tullow: Tries: Joanna Mahon, Anne-Marie Gardiner; Cons: Catherine Dempsey, Roisin O’Toole
Wicklow: Tries: Eimear Douglas, Emily McKeown 2, Roisin Stone, Clara Dunne, Sarah Gleeson; Cons: Beth Roberts 2
HT: Tullow 7 Wicklow 17
TULLOW: Sara Rennick; Chloe Walsh, Chloe Farrell, Catherine Dempsey, Roisin O’Toole; Hilary Fitzgerald, Alice Carroll; Nicola Kilcoyne, Grace Kelly (capt), Joanna Mahon, Katie Ann O’Neill, Orla Hanlon, Emma Byrne, Lana Brennan, Alex O’Brien.
Replacements: Niamh Ryan, Anne-Marie Gardiner, Aoife Byrne, Courtney Kelly, Clare Nolan, Jane O’Neill, Ciara Byrne.
WICKLOW: Ella Roberts; Naoise O’Reilly, Jennifer Madden, Robyn Johnston, Emily McKeown; Beth Roberts, Roisin Stone; Valerie Conyard, Noelle Ward, Eimear Douglas (capt), Caitlin Griffey, Rachel Griffey, Ciara O’Leary, Ciara Short, Nicola Schmidt.
Replacements: Faith Morley, Kathy Byrne, Laura Newsome, Robyn McCarthy, Sarah Gleeson, Clara Dunne, Saoirse O’Reilly.
