Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 1 Results Round-Up

There were five bonus point wins on the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division’s opening day, as UL Bohemian began their title defence with a strong second half performance to get the better of Blackrock.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 1:

Saturday, September 28 –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 15 UL BOHEMIAN 31, Stradbrook

Scorers: Blackrock College: Tries: Ava Fannin, Hannah O’Connor; Con: Tess Proos; Pen: Hannah O’Connor

UL Bohemian: Tries: Beth Buttimer 2, Claire Bennett, Clodagh O’Halloran, Saoirse Crowe; Cons: Kate Flannery 3

HT: Blackrock College 8 UL Bohemian 12

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: Andrea Murphy; Maeve Liston, Anna Doyle, Cara Martin, Maggie Boylan; Tess Proos, Casey Jackson; Aoife Moore, Sarah Delaney, Ava Fannin, Clíodhna Ní Chonchobhair, Kate Jordan, Anna Potterton, Lynn Koelman, Hannah O’Connor (capt).

Replacements: Ann-Marie Rooney, Megan Brodie, Koren Dunne, Mya Alcorn, Amelia McFarland, Leah Reilly, Jill O’Toole.

UL BOHEMIAN: Aoife Corey; Alana McInerney, Stephanie Nunan, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha, Chisom Ugwueru; Kate Flannery, Abbie Salter-Townshend; Grainne Burke, Beth Buttimer, Ciara McLoughlin, Claire Bennett, Aoibhe O’Flynn, Clodagh O’Halloran, Brianna Heylmann, Chloe Pearse (capt).

Replacements: Orla Curtin, Saoirse Crowe, Eilís Cahill, Aoibheann Hahessy, Rachel Allen, Lucia Linn, Laoise McGonagle.

GALWEGIANS 22 BALLINCOLLIG 17, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Stacey Hanley, Chloe Casey, Grace Browne Moran, Emily Foley; Con: Emma O’Leary

Ballincollig: Tries: Gemma Lane, Brighid Twohig 2; Con: Emma Connolly

HT: Galwegians 7 Ballincollig 7

GALWEGIANS: Sophie Cullen; Chloe Casey, Orla Dixon, Sarah Purcell, Emily Foley; Emma O’Leary, Grainne Moran; Ellen Connolly (capt), Stacey Hanley, Eve Tarpey, Orla Fenton, Grace Browne Moran, Grace Fennell, Ollie Starr, Sarah McCormick.

Replacements: Yashoda O’Flaherty, Gina Kearns, Celia Killilea, Megan Connolly, Lorna Morrin, Morina Oung, Evanna Finn.

BALLINCOLLIG: Alison Kelly; Niamh Crotty, Michelle O’Driscoll (capt), Saveena Giesbrecht, Brighid Twohig; Emma Connolly, Gemma Lane; Olivia Hay Mulvihill, Aoife Fleming, Sinead O’Donnell, Anna Kavanagh, Laurileigh Baker, Aoife Madigan, Katelyn Fleming, Shirley Bailey.

Replacements: Alix Cunneen, Alisha Flynn, Amelia Green, Aoibheann McGrath, Miriam Murphy, Kate O’Sullivan, Ellie Cournane.

RAILWAY UNION 57 OLD BELVEDERE 0, Park Avenue

Scorers: Railway Union: Tries: Lindsay Peat 3, Laura Sheehan, Amanda Berta 2, Keelin Brady 3; Cons: Nikki Caughey 4, Amanda Berta 2

Old Belvedere: –

HT: Railway Union 24 Old Belvedere 0

RAILWAY UNION: Laura Sheehan; Rhiann Heery, Niamh Byrne (capt), Caoimhe McCormack, Aimee Clarke; Nikki Caughey, Ailsa Hughes; Patricia Doyle, Meabh Keegan, Kirstie Stevenson, Aoife McDermott, Keelin Brady, Claire Boles, Molly Boyne, Lindsay Peat.

Replacements: Emily Gavin, Megan Collis, Poppy Garvey, Hannah Johnston, Salome Trauth, Hannah Scanlan, Amanda Berta.

OLD BELVEDERE: Vanessa Hullon; Grace Tutty, Emma Tilly, Elise O’Byrne-White, Megan Edwards; Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, Jade Gaffney; Hannah Wilson, Aine Rutley, Orlaith McAuliffe, Clodagh Dunne, Lesley Ring (capt), Emma Kelly, Kara Mulcahy, Jane Neill.

Replacements: Vic Dabanovich O’Mahony, Katelynn Doran, Juliet Condron, Juliet Byrne, Alannah Boyle, Kate Ballance, Eowyn Edwards.

SUTTONIANS 29 COOKE 7, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Scorers: Suttonians: Tries: Katie Grant Duggan, Clara Sexton 2, Lauren Farrell McCabe 2; Cons: Laura Claridge 2

Cooke: Try: Megan Simpson; Con: Amanda Morton

HT: Suttonians 10 Cooke 0

SUTTONIANS: Lauren Farrell McCabe; Clara Sexton, Julia O’Connor, Mairead McErlean, Robyn Gill; Laura Claridge, Lenia Kibler; Katie Grant Duggan, Aoife Brennan, Roisin O’Driscoll, Caoimhe Guinan, Nicola Bolger, Orla McDonald, Carrie O’Keeffe (capt), Mary Healy.

Replacements: Megan Cullen, Ciara Spencer.

COOKE: Hannah Downey; Daina Marks, Molly Boyd, Becky Irvine, Katie Gilmour; Amanda Morton, Georgia Boyce; Ella Garland, Fiona McCaughan, Ilse van Staden, Sorcha Mac Laimhin, Cara O’Kane, Megan Simpson, Adi Likuceva, Stacey Sloan.

Replacements: Enya Hughes, Sam Cassidy-Campbell, Isobel Harris, Beth O’Connell.

TULLOW 14 WICKLOW 34, Blackgates

Scorers: Tullow: Tries: Joanna Mahon, Anne-Marie Gardiner; Cons: Catherine Dempsey, Roisin O’Toole

Wicklow: Tries: Eimear Douglas, Emily McKeown 2, Roisin Stone, Clara Dunne, Sarah Gleeson; Cons: Beth Roberts 2

HT: Tullow 7 Wicklow 17

TULLOW: Sara Rennick; Chloe Walsh, Chloe Farrell, Catherine Dempsey, Roisin O’Toole; Hilary Fitzgerald, Alice Carroll; Nicola Kilcoyne, Grace Kelly (capt), Joanna Mahon, Katie Ann O’Neill, Orla Hanlon, Emma Byrne, Lana Brennan, Alex O’Brien.

Replacements: Niamh Ryan, Anne-Marie Gardiner, Aoife Byrne, Courtney Kelly, Clare Nolan, Jane O’Neill, Ciara Byrne.

WICKLOW: Ella Roberts; Naoise O’Reilly, Jennifer Madden, Robyn Johnston, Emily McKeown; Beth Roberts, Roisin Stone; Valerie Conyard, Noelle Ward, Eimear Douglas (capt), Caitlin Griffey, Rachel Griffey, Ciara O’Leary, Ciara Short, Nicola Schmidt.

Replacements: Faith Morley, Kathy Byrne, Laura Newsome, Robyn McCarthy, Sarah Gleeson, Clara Dunne, Saoirse O’Reilly.

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.