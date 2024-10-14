Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There’s a full round of fixtures in the Energia All-ireland League this weekend with live coverage in the Women’s Division of Suttonians v Wicklow on irishrugby+

Women’s Division

There’s a big game in Ollie Campbell Park at lunchtime as Belvo (10th) go in search of their fist win of the campaign when they face the reigning champions UL Bohs. Our feature live game on irishrugby+ this weekend is Suttonians (3rd) host league leaders Wicklow (1st) – click here to register free for irishrugby+

Men’s Division 1A

Clontarf (1st) have the only perfect record in Division 1A after the opening three rounds; they’re at home to Dublin rivals Ternure (2nd) on Saturday afternoon. Bottom of the table UCD (10th) travel to Armagh (9th) in search of their first win of the campaign.

Division 1B

First plays second in Division 1B this weekend when Nenagh Ormond host Old Belvedere. At the other end of the table there’s a classic University clash as Trinity (9th) play Queens (10th) in College Park.

Division 2A

Four teams in Division 2A have enjoyed the perfect start to the season with three bonus points in the opening three rounds and all four enjoy home advantage this weekend. Corinthians (1st) are at home to Old Crescent (5th), MU Barnhall (2nd) are at home to Greystones (6th), Cashel (3rd) host Ballymena (9th), and Instonians (4th) face Navan (8th)

Division 2B

Leaders Wanderers welcome Galwegians to Merrion Road on Saturday afternoon. Elsewhere there’s action in Rainey, Clogher Valley, Skerries and Sligo.

Division 2C

Midleton (1st) lead the way in a tight looking top half of Division 2C; they travel to Enniscorthy (9th) who are in search of their first win of the campaign.