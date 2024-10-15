Information Night – Injury Prevention and Management for Female Players

As part of the IRFU Women in Rugby network, the IRFU will host an information night, online, Wednesday 16, October from 7pm – 8.30pm.

Hosted by IRFU Head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity, Ann Marie Hughes, join us for an information night on injury prevention and management in the female game.

The information night will include, an update on the role of ‘Engage’, the IRFU readiness and robustness programme in preventing injuries in female players.

We will also highlight the latest findings and research on the ‘IRIS’ Irish Rugby injury Surveillance project in maintaining robustness among female players.

IRFU’s Caithríona Yeomans, Medical Manager Developmental Game, will present on the latest findings and research around injury prevention in female players. There will be an opportunity to ask any questions you may have in relation to preventing injuries among female players.