Cantwell, Horan and O’Callaghan To Be Inducted Into Rugby Players Ireland Hall Of Fame

Rugby Players Ireland has today announced that Lynne Cantwell, Marcus Horan, and Donncha O’Callaghan will be inducted into the Heineken Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame next month. First presented in 2003, the illustrious group includes an array of Irish Rugby legends with Shane Horgan and Alison Miller its most recent inductees.

The prestigious award will be presented to Cantwell, Horan and O’Callaghan in the presence of their friends, families and teammates at a special event at the InterContinental Dublin Hotel on Friday, 15th November before Ireland take on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in the Autumn Nations Series.

The event also demonstrates Rugby Players Ireland’s growing commitment to the past player network following the expansion of its support services for retired players with the launch of ‘Beyond the Game’, a new initiative supported by the Global Rugby Players Foundation.

Ireland’s most capped female player, Cantwell made 86 appearances for her country spanning a 13-year period. During this time, she was integral to Ireland’s historic achievements, including their 2013 Six Nations Grand Slam and the iconic victory over New Zealand at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Since her retirement, Cantwell has been a tireless advocate for the development of women’s rugby globally, playing an influential role as the High-Performance Manager for South African women’s rugby. She was also inducted into the Guinness Rugby Writers Hall of Fame in January this year.

Reflecting on her induction, Cantwell said:

“It’s a special feeling to be inducted into the Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame. I’ll follow the footsteps of my great friends and teammates, Fiona Coghlan and Ali Miller. Our rugby journeys are very unpredictable, which for me is where the adventure lives.

“I’ve got to experience that time with some incredible people and to be recognised by those peers is very humbling. I am beyond grateful for the platform and opportunities rugby has given me and hope I am using that to reflect progress for women and girls in the game”

Marcus Horan was a cornerstone of the Munster and Ireland front row during a period of sustained success for both teams. The Clare native earned 67 caps for Ireland and was a key player during the 2009 Grand Slam campaign. Horan also enjoyed tremendous success with Munster, winning two Heineken Cups (2006, 2008) and multiple Celtic League titles.

Known for his consistency and durability, Horan was revered for his work ethic and commitment to the team, playing a vital role in Munster’s forward dominance throughout the 2000s. In his current role, Horan continues to give back to the game through his role as Rugby Players Ireland’s Player Development Manager with Munster Rugby.

On the announcement, Horan commented: “It’s a real privilege to be recognised alongside such incredible players in Irish rugby history. Rugby has given me everything – lifelong friends, unforgettable moments, and a deep sense of belonging. To be inducted into the Hall of Fame is a wonderful way to reflect on those times with those closest to me.”

O’Callaghan is one of Irish rugby’s most beloved characters, both on and off the pitch. A fierce competitor, O’Callaghan made 94 appearances for Ireland, featuring in three Rugby World Cups and the Grand Slam triumph of 2009.

In all, O’Callaghan’s career spanned 20 years and also encompassed 268 appearances for Munster Rugby, two Heineken Cups, two Lions tours and a spell with Worcester Warriors with whom he retired at 38 years of age in 2018.

His longevity in the sport is a testament to his professionalism and unquestionable passion. Off the pitch, O’Callaghan continues to play a prominent role in Irish society as a broadcaster, bringing his humour and insight to Irish people across the country.

On his induction, O’Callaghan said:

“This is an amazing honour. Rugby is about team, not individuals, so to be recognised in this way is very special. I’ve been lucky to have had a long career, surrounded by great players and friends. It’s moments like this that allow you to reflect on what an incredible journey it has been.”

Jeremy O’Murchu, National Sponsorship Manager at Heineken Ireland, welcomed the players’ induction: “We are extremely proud to partner with Rugby Players Ireland for this special occasion. At Heineken we take great pride in our long-standing association with rugby. In that time the Irish game has enjoyed remarkable success while also producing exceptional individuals like Lynne, Marcus and Donncha. I welcome their induction into the Heineken Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame.”

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland, remarked: “Lynne, Marcus, and Donncha have all contributed significantly to Irish rugby and beyond. Their individual achievements on the field are well-documented, but their contributions off the field have been equally important. Each of them has left an indelible mark on the game, and it is a privilege to welcome them into our Hall of Fame. They truly embody the values of our sport, and we are proud to recognise their legacy.”

RUGBY PLAYERS IRELAND HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

2003 Mick Galwey, Peter Clohessy

2004 Keith Wood, Paddy Johns

2005 Eric Elwood

2006 Jeremy Davidson

2007 Victor Costello

2008 David Humphreys

2009 Anthony Foley

2010 Girvan Dempsey

2011 Malcolm O’Kelly

2012 John Hayes

2013 Denis Hickie

2014 Simon Best

2015 David Wallace

2016 Ronan O’Gara

2017 Geordan Murphy

2018 Brian O’Driscoll

2019 Conor O’Shea

2020 Gordon D’Arcy

2022 Tommy Bowe, Fiona Coghlan

2023 Shane Horgan, Alison Miller

2024 Lynne Cantwell, Marcus Horan, Donncha O’Callaghan