Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B: Round 2 Review

Wanderers and Skerries are separated by scoring difference at the summit of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B , as the Dublin sides continued their strong start to the season. Malone and Rainey recorded their first wins of the campaign.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

Saturday, September 28 –

CLOGHER VALLEY 15 WANDERERS 38, the Cran

Scorers: Clogher Valley: Tries: Taine Haire, Matthew Bothwell; Con: David Maxwell; Pen: David Maxwell

Wanderers: Tries: Caomhán Brennan, James Moriarty, Mark O’Reilly 2, Brian Vaughan, JJ McIlwrath; Cons: Cathal MacGearailt 4

HT: Clogher Valley 3 Wanderers 17

Wanderers moved top of 2B thanks to their second maximum points haul of the season, mainly their score difference kept them very much in control at the summit.

A blistering start by the Dubliners as Brian Vaughan and Mark O’Reilly crossed for unconverted tries in the opening ten minutes. David Maxwell steadied the home side with a penalty to get them on the board, however Wanderers responded with their third try in the 28th minute as Caomhan Brennan dotted down and Cathal MacGearailt converted for a 17-3 lead which remained in place until half time.

Minutes after the restart Valley went over for their opening try. A gap opened for Jamie Allen and he fed Matthew Bothwell on his shoulder to slide under the posts, Maxwell converting to cut the gap to seven. Momentum looked to have shifted towards the hosts as shy of the hour mark Taine Haire darted over in the corner for their second try.

Wanderers however rewrote the narrative in the final twenty minutes, scoring three unanswered tries. O’Reilly went over for his second, while James Moriarty and JJ McIllwrath also got in the try scoring, MacGearailt kicked all three conversions.

CLOGHER VALLEY: Ewan Haire; Regan Wilkinson, Michael Bothwell, Luke Russell, Taine Haire; David Maxwell, Matthew Bothwell; Michael Treanor, Aaron Crawford, Neil Henderson, Eugene McKenna (capt), Matthew Wilson, David Stinson, Jamie Allen, Callum Smyton.

Replacements: Luke Allen, Kyle Cobane, Joel Busby, Richard Primrose, Robbie Mills.

WANDERERS: Jamie Murphy; Caomhán Brennan, Mick McGrath, James Moriarty, Eoin O’Shaughnessy; Cathal MacGearailt, Conor McQuaid; Rob Scully, Jamie Kavanagh, Fionn Finlay, Mark O’Reilly, Geoff Mullan (capt), Connor O’Brien, Brian Vaughan, JJ McIlwrath.

Replacements: Sean Goodburn, Aaron O’Callaghan, Adam McAuliffe, Malo de Saint-Exupery, Peter McDermott.

MALAHIDE 19 MALONE 48, Estuary Road

Scorers: Malahide: Tries: Edward Weaver, Daniel Hayes, Conrad Daly; Cons: David O’Halloran 2

Malone: Tries: Michael Melville, Matty Rae, Dan Kerr 2, Ricky Greenwood, Sam Green, Ross Todd; Cons: Matty Rae 5; Pen: Matty Rae

HT: Malahide 12 Malone 10

A blistering second half performance by Malone gave the Ulster side a first win of the season, as Malahide had no reply to their second half firepower.

Indeed Malone started strong with Dan Kerr crossing for their opening try and Matty Rae added the extras. Rae soon made it 10-0 with a well taken penalty. Malahide however ended the half in strong fashion, Edward Weaver and Conrad Daly crossed for tries with David O’Halloran’s conversion the difference at the break, 12-10.

Six second half tries saw Malone home and dry. Kerr added his second while Michael Melville, Matty Rae, Ricky Greenwood, Sam Green and Ross Todd also crossed the whitewash, Rae adding four more conversions in the process. A Daniel Hayes try converted by O’Halloran was all Malahide could conjure up in the second half.

MALAHIDE: Edward Weaver; Daniel Hayes, David O’Halloran, Tom Hogan, Sam Lindeman; Michael Hanley, Conrad Daly; Sam McCoy, Lee O’Grady, James Hurley, Simon Burke, David O’Brien, Marc Kelly (capt), Joe Cronin, James Doyle.

Replacements: Lee Byrne, Michael Tyrrell, John Shine, Ross MacGoey, Hugo Philipps.

MALONE: David McMaster; Michael Melville, Jack McMurtry, Davy Scott, Harry Hughes; Matty Rae, Dara Gaskin; Ben Halliday, Dan Kerr, Ricky Greenwood, Callum Knox, Adam McNamee, Jacob Edwards, Dave Cave (capt), Tiernan Thornton.

Replacements: Sam Green, Bailey Young, Ross Todd, Max Baines, Michael Lawton.

RAINEY 17 GALWEGIANS 15, Hatrick Park

Scorers: Rainey: Tries: Jody McMurray, Tommy O’Hagan; Cons: Scott McLean 2; Pen: Scott McLean

Galwegians: Tries: Cian Brady, Gonzalo Alvarez; Con: Stephen Mannion; Pen: Stephen Mannion

HT: Rainey 7 Galwegians 0

Rainey ended a six game unbeaten run surviving a late score in the process as they recorded a win over Galwegians.

A bruising opening half saw just once singular score as Jody McMurray crossed for the games opening try and Scott McLean converted for a 7-0 half time lead. Galwegians levelled matters early in the second half when Gonzalo Alvarez crossed for their opening try, Stevie Mannion converting.

Rainey regained their composure, Tommy O’Hagan scoring a second try for the Magherafelt men, McLean adding the extras. A penalty from the boot of Winger McLean grew the lead 17-7 by the midway point. Mannion reduced the deficit with a penalty and as Wegians kept the pressure on, it was rewarded with a second try, Cian Brady crossing this one unconverted.

RAINEY: Killene Thornton; Scott McLean, Damien McMurray, Andrew Brown, Ross McLaughlin; Jack Hardy, Lorcan Quinn; Tommy O’Hagan, Daniel O’Neill (capt), Aidan McSwiggan, Adam Montgomery, Diarmuid Devlin, Michael McCusker, Mark Lee, Jody McMurray.

Replacements: Deaglan McErlean, Andrew Nevin, Tom Hutchinson, Lee Montgomery, Jim McCartney.

GALWEGIANS: Darragh Kennedy; Oisin McKey, Cian Brady, Stephen Mannion, Eoghan Fahy; Ryan Roche, Andrew Sherlock; Jack Winters (capt), Ryan Smith, Kobi Joyce, Rob Holian, Gonzalo Alvarez, Oisin Halpin, Dylan Keane, Éanna McCarthy.

Replacements: Eoin Ferry, Guerschom Mukendi, Jack Quinn, Patrick Dolphin, Cameron Carruthers.

SKERRIES 32 UL BOHEMIAN 26, Holmpatrick

Scorers: Skerries: Tries: Taidgh Keane Boylan, Kevin McGrath, Jack Litchfield, Darragh McEneaney; Cons: Ronan Mulcahy 2, Jack Litchfield; Pens: Ronan Mulcahy 2

UL Bohemian: Tries: Darren Ferrar 2, Pauric Nesbitt, Jack Foley; Cons: Oisin Fagan 3

HT: Skerries 25 UL Bohemian 5

A powerful opening half performance by Skerries proved dividends, as they recorded consecutive wins to start the season in strong fashion.

The Goats were on the board early through a Ronan Mulcahy penalty, before Taidgh Keane Boylan, crossed in the corner for their opening try to grow the lead to 8-0. As the half wore on Skerries remained in control. Kevin McGrath finished off to score their second try and Mulcahy made no mistake to convert.

Bohs got on the board past the midway point in the point, Pauric Nesbit touching down from a rolling maul try. The gap was reduced to ten as the try went unconverted, Skerries replied in kind as Jack Litchfiled crossed in the corner for his first AIL try. Mulcahy converted and a late penalty was also slotted between the posts as Skerries were ahead 25-5 at the interval.

Shortly after the restart the hosts were in for their bonus point, Captain Kieran Leonard powering his way over and Jack Litchfield added the extras. From here it was all the Limerick side on the scoreboard as they staged an impressive comeback. A brace of Darren Ferrar tries in between Jack Foley going over all converted by Oisin Fagan, gave the Red Robins two hard fought for points going home.

SKERRIES: Ronan Mulcahy; Taidgh Keane Boylan, Kevin McGrath, Mikey Sherlock, David Goodman; Paul O’Loghlen, John Healy; Trevor Scuffil, Kieran Leonard (capt), Tomás O’Donovan, Sam Deering, Cian McGuinness, Alex Cleary, Darragh McEneaney, Peter O’Neill.

Replacements: Evann Shelley, Rossa Gilbride, Ben McKiernan, Shane Hannon, Jack Litchfield.

UL BOHEMIAN: Matt Sheahan; Myles Lawler, Killian Dineen, Paul Clancy, Joe Johnston; Oisin Fagan, Luca Cleary; Kean Sheehy, Darren Ferrar, Kian Regan, Pauric Nesbitt, Jack Foley, Padraic Galvin, Sean Quirke, Liam Neilan (capt).

Replacements: Matt Henry, Jack Ryan, Josh Kahler, Mark Glynn, Liam O’Shanahan.

SLIGO 7 DUNGANNON 19, Hamilton Park

Scorers: Sligo: Try: Will Whelan; Con: Euan Brown

Dungannon: Try: James McMahon; Con: Ben McCaughey; Pens: Ben McCaughey 4

HT: Sligo 0 Dungannon 16

Dungannon continued their unbeaten start to the new season as Ben McCaughey led by example scoring 14 points in the win over Sligo.

A strong start by the full-back as he punished Sligo with three well executed penalties to put the visitors ahead 9-0 by the 16th minute. The visitors remained on top and added their try in the 27th minute when James McMahon crashed over and McCaughey converted for a 16-0 lead, one they took to the break.

Four minutes after the restart Sligo got on the board, Will Whelan crossing for the try and Euan Brown slotted the conversion. Sligo battled away but could not get those scores on the board, McCaughey kicked one final penalty in the 65th minute to finish off a strong showing by the Ulster men.

SLIGO: Euan Brown; Will Whelan, Brendan Cunningham, Daire Byrne, Darragh Feehily; Stewart Cruden, Otenili Tuipulotu; Aidan Healy, Matthew Earley (capt), Conán O’Donnell, Eoin Ryan, Archie MacLean, Kuba Wojtkowicz, James O’Hehir, Ambrose Bamber.

Replacements: Benjamin Hynes, Luke Timms, Fintan Crawley, Will Macaulay, Earl Norris.

DUNGANNON: Ben McCaughey; Mervyn Brown, James Girvan, Kyle Gormley, Alex Kennedy; Andrew McGregor, Toby Gribben; James Gamble, Daniel Mikolajczyk, Sean O’Hagan, Callum Johns, Cameron Steenson, Billy Allen, Adam Milligan, James McMahon (capt).

Replacements: Matthew Stockdale, Adam Edgar, David Leyburn, Alex Johnston, Peter Cashel.