Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A: Round 2 Review

MU Barnhall are setting the early pace at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A , closely followed by Instonians who have also started the new season with back-to-back bonus point wins.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B:

Saturday, September 28 –

CASHEL 38 BANBRIDGE 24, Spafield

Scorers: Cashel: Tries: Jamie Ryan, Tom Tobin 2, Josh Pickering, Cormac O’Donnell, Brendan Crosse; Cons: Tim Townsend 4

Banbridge: Tries: Peter Cromie 2, Matthew Heasley, Neil Kilpatrick; Cons: Jack Hart 2

HT: Cashel 26 Banbridge 0

Cashel delivered another impressive performance to overcome Banbridge, securing consecutive maximum points hauls in the process.

The Tipperary men started strong and with three minutes on the clock Jamie Ryan weaved his way through the Banbridge cover and dotted down for Timothy Townsend to convert. Brendan Crosse charged over for a second try with 17 minutes elapsed and Townsend converted for a 14-0 margin.

Cashel were very much on top and with pressure mounting they added a third try when Tom Tobin collected on the wing and dashed under the posts. The try converted by Townsend grew the lead even further and with half time approaching Cashel added their bonus point. A dominant lineout maul forced Banbridge back and Cormac O’Donnell dotted down. 26-0 at the interval.

With eight minutes elapsed in the second half Tobin intercepted possession and darted through to cross the whitewash for another unconverted try. Banbridge staged a strong comeback, Peter Cromie getting their first try converted by Jack Hart, before Neil Kilpatrick added their second shortly after to leave the score 31-12. Cashel quickly killed that momentum when Josh Pickering crossed for their fifth try, converted by Townsend.

It was all the way of the visitors however from here on in. Cromie added his second try from a powerful maul which Hart converted, seconds later they were in again through Matthew Heasley. Late tries that secured a vital bonus point.

CASHEL: Ryan O’Sullivan; Paudie Leamy, Alan Flannery, Jamie Ryan, Tom Tobin; Tim Townsend, Josh Pickering; Cormac O’Donnell, David Upton, Brendan Ryan, Brendan Crosse, Ed Kelly, Alex Harold Barry, Joe Callery, Mikey Wilson.

Replacements: Adam Shirley, Sean O’Connell, Liam Shine, Marcello Frati, Ben Twomey. Philly Ryan, Matt Carey.

BANBRIDGE: Rob Lyttle; Xander Lowham, Justin Burns, Jonny Scott, Adam Doherty; Charlie Beattie, Jack Hart; Michael Cromie, Peter Cromie (capt), Stuart Cromie, Max Lyttle, Matthew Laird, Alex Weir, Matthew Heasley, Robin Sinton.

Replacements: John Wilson, Ryan Rodgers, Dean Hayes, Neil Kilpatrick, Nathan Hook.

GALWAY CORINTHIANS 40 GREYSTONES 10, Corinthian Park

Scorers: Galway Corinthians: Tries: Orin Burke, Sean Fox, Fiachna Barrett, Bryan Walsh, Max Flynn, Charlie Leonard; Cons: Sean Naughton 4, Patrick Fahy

Scorers Greystones: Try: Andrew Lynch; Con: Killian Marmion; Pen: Killian Marmion

HT: Galway Corinthians 26 Greystones 3

Galway Corinthians continued their strong start to life in 2A with another bonus point win. An impressive opening half performance laying the groundwork for the win.

Corinthians started on top and opened the scoring through Fiacha Barrett crossing for the opening try, converted by Sean Naughton. Killian Marmion soon had the visitors on the board with a penalty, however the Tribesmen replied with a second try as Bryan Walsh went over and Naughton converted for a 14-3 lead.

Two further tries strengthened the hosts control of the tie before the break. Sean Fox and Max Flynn crossed and Naughton converted the former to leave the score 26-3 at the break.

Shortly after the restart Greystones back with their opening try as Andrew Lynch dotted down and Marmion slotted the conversion to shrink the gap to 16 points. However for the Wicklow men they failed to add to their tally for the remainder of the second half.

Tries from Orin Burke and Charlie Leonard wrapped up the tie for the home side, with the impressive Naughton adding both conversions.

GALWAY CORINTHIANS: Orin Burke; Sean Fox, John Devine, Tom Waters, James Nicholson; Sean Naughton, Joey Tierney; Billy Bohan, Max Holmes, Fiachna Barrett, Rory Glynn, Bryan Walsh, John Claffey, Max Flynn, Mark Boyle (capt).

Replacements: Charlie Leonard, Patrick Fahy, Conaill Muldoon, Tomás Farthing, Harry Rogers.

GREYSTONES: David Baker; Josh Pyper, Andrew Lynch, Matt O’Brien, Craig Kenny; Killian Marmion, Ben Stephens; Shane Fikken, Rob Byrne, Conor Pearse, Eoin Marmion (capt), Reeve Satherley, Chris Williams, Conor McAleer, Michael Doyle.

Replacements: Freddie Happonen, Jamie Mulhern, Gerhard Zdunek, Neil Megannety, Ferdia Kenny.

INSTONIANS 48 BALLYMENA 24, Shaw’s Bridge

Scorers: Instonians: Tries: Neil Saulters, Bevan Prinsloo 2, Bradley McNamara, Ruairi O’Farrell, Robert Whitten, Hugo Ellerby, Oli Clark; Cons: Josh Eagleson 4

Ballymena: Tries: Mark Lamont, Adam Lamont, Callum Patterson; Cons: Callum Patterson 3; Pen: Callum Patterson

HT: Instonians 22 Ballymena 17

Ulster Derby bragging rights went the way of Instonains as they delivered another powerful performance to defeat Ballymena.

Instonains made a blistering start to proceedings as Neil Saulters dotted down off a powerful maul. Josh Eagleson missed the conversion but did have a second bite of the cherry, converting their second try as Bevan Prinsloo sprinted over to touch down for a 12-0 lead.

Ballymena had a tough start to proceedings, they grabbed their opening score off a powerful lineout move as Mark Lamont dotted down and Callum Patterson converted. Patterson soon cut the gap to just two points, striking a penalty after Instonians were punished for not releasing. The hosts on the half hour mark scored a remarkable try, keeping the ball in on their 22, they ran the phases to go up the other end and Ruairi O’Farrell crossed for the try.

With half time fast approaching Ballymena hit right back as Adam Lamount broke off a lineout and powered over for their second try and Patterson converted to level the tie. Insonians however regained their lead by the break. O’Farrell with a kick through for Bradley McNamara to chase down, he dribbled along the turf, nutmegged a Ballymena player and touched down. The conversion was charged down, Instonians ahead 22-17 with their bonus point secured.

Continuing that form into the second half, brothers Rob and Ian Whitten combined with the latter running the phases and the former supplied the finish with Eagleson converting. Ballymena replied with another seven points, Callum Patterson adding to his earlier conversions, crossed after several pick and goes, converting his try the gap close to five points 29-24.

It proved however be their final score of the contest as Instonians finished with aplomb. O’Farrell spun the ball wide from a ruck shy of the try line and Hugo Elerby dotted down in the corner. Eagleson nailed the conversion. Two final tries concluded a barnstorming showing by Instonains, Oli Clarke first thundering over from a driving maul before Prinsloo added his second with quick feet taking him over in the corner.

INSTONIANS: Bradley McNamara; Mark Keane, Bevan Prinsloo, Ian Whitten, Hugo Ellerby; Josh Eagleson, Ruairi O’Farrell; Schalk van der Merwe, Neil Saulters, Liam Kaprigiannis, Robert Whitten, Ali Burke, Mark Mairs, Max Preston, David Whitten (capt).

Replacements: Oli Clark, Matthew Nelson, Marty Vorster, Conor McGrath, Simon McMaster.

BALLYMENA: Sean McKay; Ben Neely, Callum Patterson, Daniel Vercoe Rogers, Michael McLean; Sam Millar, Oliver Smith; Simon McWhirter, Mark Lamont, Joseph Mawhinney, David Milford, Paddy Browne, Jonny Browne, Alexander Clarke, Adam Lamont (capt).

Replacements: David Forsythe, Jacob Oliver, Connor Smyth, Roshan Weerarathne, Joseph O’Rawe.

MU BARNHALL 76 BUCCANEERS 21, Parsonstown

Scorers: MU Barnhall: Tries: Conor Duggan 2, Sean Sexton 4, Adam Chester, Cathal Duff, Darragh Bellanova, Dan Murphy, Abdul Olaosebikan; Cons: Adam Chester 7, James Gorham 2; Pen: Adam Chester

Buccaneers: Tries: Frankie Hopkins 2, Corey Reid; Cons: Adam O’Carroll 3

HT: MU Barnhall 45 Buccaneers 7

MU Barnhall soared to the summit of Division 1A following an 11 try masterclass to overcome Buccaneers.

A blistering opening half by the hosts set the scene for the win. Six tries had Barnhall ahead 45-7 at the break, Cathal Duff, Conor Duggan, Darragh Bellanova, Abdul Olaosebikan, Sean Sexton and Dan Murphy all crossed for tries, while Adam Chester landed a penalty and converted all six tries.

It was more of the same from Barnhall in the second half, Sexton completed his hat trick and ran in another try in a breathtaking second half performance. While Duggan crossed for his second and Adam Chester slotted one more conversion along with crossing for a try. James Gorham landed two conversions off the bench.

MU BARNHALL: Conor Duggan; Sean Sexton, Matt Grogan, Nick Doggett, Conor Lacey; Adam Chester, Dylan Kelly; Keith Farrell, Cathal Duff (capt), Darragh Bellanova, Luke Callinan, Dan Murphy, Shane Stokes, Abdul Olaosebikan, Eoin Kelly.

Replacements: Sean Hopkins, Jack Castles, Stephen Callinan, Rob Holt, James Gorham.

BUCCANEERS: Jenson Nagle; Ross Murphy-Sweeney, Corey Reid, Rob Teape, Orrin Burgess; Adam O’Carroll, Frankie Hopkins capt); James Kelly, Dylan Bolger, Ryan O’Meara, Joaquin del Olmo, Fergus Galvin, Lucca d’Ambola Riera, Cathal Walsh, Jack Crampton.

Replacements: Cian Daly, Reece Henderson, Paddy Egan, Tom Shine, Adam Flanagan.

NAVAN 22 OLD CRESCENT 22, Balreask Old

Scorers: Navan: Tries: Tom Gavigan, Rory Gordon, Kyle Dixon; Cons: Mark Farrell, Tom Gavigan; Pen: Mark Farrell

Old Crescent: Try: Casey Tanyi; Con: Ronan McKenna; Pens: Ronan McKenna 5

HT: Navan 15 Old Crescent 6

A late Kyle Dixon try in the closing stages ensured the spoils were shared in Balreask Old. Old Crescent staged an impressive second half comeback but Navan snatched a share of the points.

Their first home game of the centenary season started in strong fashion as Tom Gavigan went over after seven minutes and Mark Farrell converted for a 7-0 lead. After the sides traded penalties, Navan sniped a second try in the 35th minute as another break from the Old Crescent 10m line saw Rory Gordon over in the left corner. Ronan McKenna slotted his second penalty of the half to leave the score line 15-6 at the break.

Whatever was said at the break saw Old Crescent kick on in the second half. McKenna closed the gap to six with his third penalty in the opening minute of the restart. On the hour mark the Limerick men grabbed their opening try as Casey Tanyi powered over and McKenna converted for a one point lead.

Two minutes later McKenna struck another penalty off the tee as Crescent tallied 13 points without reply to swing momentum in their favour. With just eight minutes left McKenna kicked his fifth penalty as the Limerick side were poised to take the win. Navan were still without a score but the aforementioned Dixon spotted space to go over left of the posts and Tom Gavigan slotted the conversion for a hard earned draw.

NAVAN: Shane Walshe; Harry Devlin, Rory Gordon, Evan Dixon (capt), Mark Coen; Tom Gavigan, Mark Farrell; James Wyse, Jayden Henderson, Liam Carroll, Jordan Finney, Liam McAree, Kyle Dixon, Thomas Ciot, Lazlo Pschorn.

Replacements: Gary Faulkner, Leigh Jackson, Cormac Kenny, Jack Dixon, Cormac Horan.

OLD CRESCENT: Glen Kelly; Timmy Duggan, Larry Hanly, Werner Hoffman, Daithi Byrnes; Ronan McKenna, Gary Fitzgerald; Joe Rickard, Darragh O’Brien, Evan Creaven, John Moloney, Yasin Browne, John Lyons, Karl Madden (capt), Kevin Doyle.

Replacements: Eoghan Quinn, Casey Tanyi, Sean Monaghan, Ben Davey, Jamie Duggan.