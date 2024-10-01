Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C: Round 2 Review

Ballyclare hold a one-point lead at the top of the table after a dream home debut in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C . Monkstown picked up their first win since returning to the league after a 21-year absence, while Clonmel also recorded their maiden victory.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C:

Saturday, September 28 –

BALLYCLARE 41 ENNISCORTHY 10, the Cloughan

Scorers: Ballyclare: Tries: Mark Jackson, Joel McBride 2, Dean Jones, Matthew Coulter 2; Cons: Matthew McDowell 4; Pen: Matthew McDowell

Enniscorthy: Try: Scott O’Connor; Con: Cathal Kehoe; Pen: Cathal Kehoe

HT: Ballyclare 10 Enniscorthy 10

In their first ever Energia All Ireland League encounter, Ballyclare produced a barnstorming second half to record their second maximum of the season to top the standings.

A bruising opening half began with a high tempo as Enniscorthy crossed for the opening try after five minutes with Scott O’Connor touching down and Cathal Kehoe adding the extras. As the half wore on scores proved hard to come by, the home crowd roared into life when Captain Joel Mcbride scored the first All Ireland League try as The Cloughan. Matthew McDowell converted to level. Kehoe and McDowell exchanged late penalties as the pair were deadlocked 10-10 at the interval.

Ballyclare started the second half as they meant to go on with a well worked score. After a well executed line out, the resulting driving maul saw Matthew Coulter power over for their second try and McDowell put seven between the sides with the conversion. On the hour mark they were over again as Coulter added a second and McDowell again converted to make it 24-10.

It remained one way traffic for the final 20 minutes. Five minutes later they recorded the bonus point, Dean Jones scampering over for the try and McDowell once again slotted the conversion. Tries five and six arrived just before full time, McBride with his second before Mark Jackson rounded off the scoring, both unconverted.

BALLYCLARE: Mark Jackson; Peter Gillespie, Joel McBride (capt), Matthew McDowell, Scott Martin; Alex Darrah, James Creighton; Dean Jones, Matthew Coulter, Owen Warren, Grant Bartley, Dave Gillespie, Aaron Playfair, Jack Milton, Jack Gamble.

Replacements: Ryan McNeill, James Wilson, Ross Johnston, Josh Cowan, Ryan McIlwaine.

ENNISCORTHY: Cathal Kehoe; Miguel Byrne Rodriguez, Fiachra Hourihane, Dan Pim, Kevin O’Connor; Nick Doyle, Arthur Dunne; Scott O’Connor, Davie Murphy (capt), MJ Doyle, Tomas Stamp, Tom Ryan, Niall Parker, Lee Treacy, Liam Stamp.

Replacements: Ore Lasisi, Aaron Doyle, Mikey McVeigh, Graham Barry, David O’Dwyer.

BELFAST HARLEQUINS 22 MIDLETON 22, Deramore Park

Scorers: Belfast Harlequins: Tries: Taine Felix-Hotham, Ted Linton, Joel Dundas, Thomas Armstrong; Con: Thomas Armstrong

Midleton: Tries: Kyle Read, Mark Corby, JB du Toit; Cons: Jack Colbert 2; Pen: Jack Colbert

HT: Belfast Harlequins 10 Midleton 17

A 77th minute Thomas Armstrong try shared the spoils in an absorbing encounter between Belfast Harlequins and Midleton.

The Cork side started the better and after Jack Colbert kicked for the lead after 13 minutes, Kyle Read crossed for the opening try, converted by Colbert for a 10-0 lead. The hosts replied five minutes later with their opening try Taine Felix-Hotham going over to cut the gap to five. Just after the half hour mark Joel Dundas levelled matters with their second unconverted try.

Just on the stroke of half time Midleton sniped their second try to lead at the break. Mark Corby dotting down and Colbert made it 17-10 at the break. Midelton kept that momentum up early in the second half JB du Toit thundered over after 11 minutes for the unconverted effort.

Eight short minutes later the hosts hit back, Ted Linton with the score just before the hour mark cutting the margin to seven. However right at the clock neared 80, Quins notched their bonus point. Armstrong with his third try of the season and the conversion inch perfect to tie the game in the closing stages.

BELFAST HARLEQUINS: Mark Glover; Daniel Bennett, Adam Bennett, Finn Bamber, Tane Felix-Hotham; Thomas Armstrong, Johnny McCracken; Stephen Hunter, Joel Dundas, Ted Linton, Christian Bennison, Jaz Andress, Ollie McCauley, Eddie Gorrod, Ben Neill.

Replacements: Cameron Hillis, Alex Pybus, Harry Palmer, Saul Herdman, Luke Graham.

MIDLETON: Jack Colbert; Rian Hogan, Richie Daly, Sam Tarleton, Gary Downey; Conall Doyle, Kyle Read; Mark Corby, Harry Jephson, Steve Monaghan, Denis Broderick, Rob Hickey, Lee McSherry (capt), Conor McCarthy, JB du Toit.

Replacements: Darragh O’Keeffe, Evan Donovan, Simon Luders, Callum Jeffrey, Younes Marboh.

CLONMEL 35 TULLAMORE 11, Ardgaoithe

Scorers: Clonmel: Tries: Henry Buttimer 2, Albert Fronek, Alex Sheehan; Cons: Joey O’Connor 3; Pens: Joey O’Connor 3

Tullamore: Try: Gary Cantwell; Pens: Josh Huddleston 2

HT: Clonmel 15 Tullamore 6

Having suffered a late defeat last weekend, Clonmel bounced back to record their first win of the new season, with a powerful performance at home to Tullamore.

Despite the visitors going ahead after seven minutes through a Josh Huddleston penalty, Clonmel largely set the opening half tempo. Joey O’Connor levelled from the tee in the 13th minute before Henry Buttimer dotted in the corner for the opening try after initial build up play by Jack Wlash created the move. O’Connor converted for a 10-3 lead after 17 minutes.

Shy of the half hour mark the hosts added their second try, a beautiful flowing team try finished by Albert Fronek in the 27th minute. Tullamore closed the gap before half time with Huddleston striking his second penalty.

That scoring form continued two minutes after the restart when Gary Cantwell dotted down and the missed conversion left four between the teams. It proved the final score of the contest for the visitors. Clonmel from here started to work the ball well and with 62 minutes on the clock Buttimer added his second try and O’Connor slotted the extras for a 22-11 lead.

Less than a minute later O’Connor stretched the lead with a penalty before he was tasked to convert their bonus point try in the 67th minute. Alex Sheehan powering his way over and O’Connor made no mistake to put 21 points between the teams. O’Connor rounded off a terrific individual performance with a late penalty.

CLONMEL: Jack Walsh; Luke Hogan, Henry Buttimer (capt), Joey O’Connor, Albert Fronke; Drew Musa, Tom Ross; Tim Nugent, Jason Monua, Ben Everard, Tony Cantwell, Diarmuid Brannock, Tom Noonan, Diarmuid Devaney, Andrew Daly.

Replacements: Brandon Delicato, Tomas Stransky, Laurance Houlihan, Bobby Doherty, Alex Sheehan.

TULLAMORE: Karl Dunne; Rory Lynch, Conor Dunne, Gary Cantwell, Scott Bradley; Josh Huddleston, Eoin O’Reilly; Cathal Behan, Calym Dunne, Alan Douglas, Fionán Redmond, Kalvin Mahon, David Boland, Tadhg Dowdall, Colm Heffernan.

Replacements: Adam Carthy, Ciaran Ennis, John Dunican, Cathal Feighery, Adam Molloy.

DOLPHIN 53 OMAGH ACADEMICALS 15, Virgin Media Park

Scorers: Dolphin: Tries: Billy Kingston, Cameron O’Shaughnessy 2, James Vaughan, Jordan Soli, Craig O’Connell, Eoghan Herlihy, Matt Barry; Cons: Jordan Soli 5; Pen: Jordan Soli

Omagh Academicals: Tries: Taine Lagan, Scott Elliott; Con: Scott Elliott; Pen: Scott Elliott

HT: Dolphin 29 Omagh Academicals 15

Dolphin’s strong start to life in 2C continued with an empathic performance at home to Omagh Academicals.

Scott Elliot crossed early for the visitors and converted the try for a 7-0 lead. Dolphin hit back minutes later and Billy Kingston thundered over for their opening try converted by Jordan Soli. A penalty from Soli cancelled out an effort from Elliot before Cameron O’Shaughnessy touched down for their second try and Soli continued his kicking exploits for a 17-10 lead.

The Leesiders continued that momentum with James Vaughan on his 100th cap scoring try number three and just seven minutes later they had a bonus point on the board as O’Shaughnessy claimed a kick in behind to dot down. Soli converted the former for a 29-10 lead. Accies hit back before the break as Taine Langan crossed for their final score of the tie, Dolphin ahead 29-15 at the interval.

Minutes into the second half Soli crossed for try number five as the home side were very much in control. Dolphin continued their exploits with further tries from Craig O’Connell, Eoghan Herlihy and Matt Barry.

DOLPHIN: Jordan Soli; Ryan O’Connell, Scott Sexton, Craig O’Connell (capt), Darragh Buckley; Cameron O’Shaughnessy, Daryl Foley; Finn Cowhig, Billy Kingston, Tom Sheehan, Darragh O’Sullivan, David O’Mahony, Eoghan Sheehan, James Vaughan, Matthew Barry.

Replacements: Phillip Dowling, Jack Fox, John Fitzgerald, Dalton O’Shaughnessy, Eoghan Herilhy.

OMAGH ACADEMICALS: Ali Beckett; Taine Lagan, Josh Kyle, Connor Watherston-Spencer, Sam Beattie; Scott Elliott, Fintan Lagan; David Braden, Jordan Brolly, Simon Creane, Jonny Sproule, Connor Huey, Reece Braden, Scott Wilson, Matthew Clyde (capt).

Replacements: Robbie Mitchell, Jamie Matthews, David Cummings, Scott Ballantine, Stuart Ballantine.

MONKSTOWN 24 BRUFF 21, Sydney Parade

Scorers: Monkstown: Tries: Cormac Brennan, Matt Stapleton, Paul Harte; Cons: Charlie McMickan 3; Pen: Charlie McMickan

Bruff: Tries: Kieran O’Dwyer, John Bateman; Con: Ethan Anderson; Pens: Paul Collins 2, Ethan Anderson

HT: Monkstown 17 Bruff 13

Monkstown recorded their first All Ireland League to mark their first home game in 21 years with a hard fought performance against Bruff.

It was a dream start for the Sydney Parade faithful as Cormac Brennan crossed for their first home try, Charlie McMickan converting for the 7-0 lead. Paul Collins slotted a penalty in response for the visitors, however Monkstown replied with their second try, Paul Harte over this time and McMickan kicked the extras for a 14-3 lead.

Collins again replied with a penalty for the visitors before Kieran Dwyer dotted down their opening try, Ethan Anderson converting to put a point between the teams. The margin grew be four points at the interval, McMickan dissected the posts with a penalty. The hosts ahead 17-13.

Bruff started the second half in strong fashion, drawing first blood when John Bateman crossed for their second try, the try unconverted as the Limerick men held a one point lead. It was short lived as Matt Stapleton slid over the whitewash for a third Monkstown try, McMickan converting once again as the score read 24-18 in their favour. Anderson slotted a penalty in the closing stages of the second half, Monkstown holding on for a famous win.

MONKSTOWN: Saul O’Carroll; Cian O’Donoghue, Cormac Brennan, Matt Stapleton, Paul Harte; Charlie McMickan, Mark Higgins; Chris Stack, Paul O’Donnell, Niall Carney, Conor Hurley, Jim O’Shea, Tony McGinness (capt), Toby Boyd, Stephen McVeigh.

Replacements: Kieran Stokes, Aaron Davis, John Wallace, Fraser Wright, Oisin Brady.

BRUFF: Paul Collins; Shane Duggan, Ethan Anderson, Andrew O’Byrne, Mark Fitzpatrick; John Bateman, Cathal Garvey; Darragh O’Brien, Mike Frawley, Kieran O’Dwyer, Iago Dasi Somoza, Tom O’Dwyer (capt), Mark Kennedy, John Sheehan, Tom Lillis.

Replacements: Sean O’Riordan, Fionn Flanagan, Brendan Gleeson, Andrew Purcell, Adam O’Dwyer.