Usanov Gets Emerging Ireland Call As Duggan Ruled Out

Jordan Duggan has been ruled out of the forthcoming Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

He will return to Connacht to continue his rehabilitation on an ankle injury sustained during training and his place will go to Leinster prop Alex Usanov who has linked up with the squad ahead of Saturday’s departure to Bloemfontein. Usanov was part of the Ireland U20 squad last season winning five caps.

The three-match series will be shown live on Super Sport and will be available on IrishRugby+ – click here

Emerging Ireland Squad (South Africa Tour 2024)

Forwards (18):

Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Mark Donnelly (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Sean Edogbo (UCC RFC/Munster)

Ronan Foxe (Garryowen FC/Munster)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)(captain)

Gus McCarthy (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

Harry Sheridan (Dublin University FC/Ulster)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Alex Usanov (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Backs (15):

Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

Cormac Foley (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Chay Mullins (Connacht/Ireland Sevens)

Jack Murphy (Clontarf FC/Ulster)

Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Munster)

Ben O’Connor (UCC RFC/Munster)

Andrew Osborne (Naas RFC/Leinster)

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Rob Russell (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster/Ireland Sevens).

Emerging Ireland Tour Fixtures:

• Wednesday, 2 October: Emerging Ireland v The Pumas, 4pm local time/3pm Irish time

• Sunday, 6 October: Emerging Ireland v Western Force, 1pm local time/12pm Irish time

• Wednesday, 9 October: Emerging Ireland v The Cheetahs, 7pm local time/6pm Irish time