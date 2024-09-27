EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 1 Previews

Energia All-Ireland League newcomers Tullow complete the ten-team line-up in the Women’s Division, which will have extra spice this season with the return of the semi-final stage and relegation.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 1:

Saturday, September 28

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE v UL BOHEMIAN, Stradbrook (live on irishrugby+)

Preview: This is a fresh start for Blackrock College under newly-appointed head coach Andy Adams and Women’s director of rugby Philip ‘Goose’ Doyle. Former Ireland international Judy Bobbett is also part of the coaching ticket as an assistant coach (forwards).

UL Bohemian launch their title defence in the capital, and Fiona Hayes will be looking for more of the same from her charges. Their starting XV includes the twin threats of Alannah McInerney and Chisom Ugwueru, who scored 10 tries between them during the Interprovincial Championship.

Recent Leinster debutant Cara Martin features in the centre for Blackrock, who have fellow teenager, Ireland hooker Sarah Delaney, starting in a pack led by captain Hannah O’Connor. Their new out-half Tess Proos (Sweden) and flanker Lynn Koelman (Netherlands) both have international experience.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 21, 2023: UL Bohemian 29 Blackrock College 10, Annacotty; Saturday, March 9, 2024: Blackrock College 15 UL Bohemian 17, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

GALWEGIANS v BALLINCOLLIG, Crowley Park

Preview: Galwegians do not face any of last season’s top four finishers until round 6 in November, so they will be hoping to put some early wins and league points on the board under new head coach Jack Clarke, the former Ireland winger.

Ballincollig burst out of the blocks last season with a 25-12 defeat of Galwegians in Glenina, and a repeat performance is very much the target here. Recent Munster debutant Michelle O’Driscoll captains ‘Collig from midfield, with Aoibheann McGrath set for her AIL bow off the bench.

Connacht youngsters Sarah Purcell, Emily Foley, and Grainne Moran will make their first starts in the Galwegians back-line, fresh from their first senior Interprovincial experience. Grace Browne Moran carries a scoring threat up front, notching seven tries last season, including four intercepts.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 16, 2023: Galwegians 12 Ballincollig 25, Crowley Park; Saturday, December 2, 2023: Ballincollig 14 Galwegians 21, Tanner Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Galwegians to win

RAILWAY UNION v OLD BELVEDERE, Park Avenue

Preview: Player-coaches Lindsay Peat (scrum & defence) and Ailsa Hughes (attack) will both start for Railway Union, in what is Mike South’s first AIL game in charge. Amanda Berta, a new cap for the USA earlier this year, features at full-back.

The returning Aoife McDermott and Keelin Brady are also reunited in Railway’s engine room. With 18 tries last season, Emma Tilly has pace to burn in Old Belvedere’s back-three, and Ireland Under-20 out-half Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton, a new signing, is one to watch out for.

Old Belvedere’s hard-fought 6-3 win at Railway was one of their standout results last season, but they felt short of making the final. This is year three of head coach Tania Rosser’s tenure, and ‘Belvo captain Lesley Ring, the club’s first female centurion, wants to lead a big push for silverware.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 11, 2023: Railway Union 3 Old Belvedere 6, Park Avenue; Saturday, March 30, 2024: Old Belvedere 18 Railway Union 34, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

SUTTONIANS v COOKE, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Preview: Meabh O’Brien has taken on the captaincy role at Suttonians, and they are also guided by a new coaching team for the club’s centenary year. Colin Keogh has the head coach reins, assisted by Niall Mahon, and recent Ulster debutant Lauren Farrell McCabe is their player-coach.

Cooke finished bottom of the table last season, but there looks to be quite a buzz developing at Shaw’s Bridge following the appointment of Brian McLaughlin, the former Ulster Men’s head coach and Ireland skills coach.

Cooke won the Rosie Stewart Memorial Bowl recently with a 43-5 victory over Banbridge. Young winger Katie Gilmour scored a hat-trick of tries. Suttonians beat the Belfast side twice last season, including a 24-3 triumph at home where versatile back Farrell McCabe scored nine points.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 21, 2023: Cooke 0 Suttonians 44, Shaw’s Bridge; Saturday, March 9, 2024: Suttonians 24 Cooke 3, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Suttonians to win

TULLOW v WICKLOW, Blackgates

Preview: History will be made at the Blackgates as the Tullow Women embark on their first ever All-Ireland League season. Coached by Paul ‘Pookie’ Canavan, the promoted club can lean on players of the calibre of captain Grace Kelly, Alex O’Brien, and Catherine Dempsey.

Ireland Under-18 international Carla Cloney is among the new additions to the Tullow squad. They already hosted Wicklow in a pre-season encounter earlier this month, with the visitors running out 31-14 winners.

Having helped Leinster to retain their Interpro title, Ella Roberts makes a welcome return for Wicklow following her ACL injury. New player-coach Emily McKeown features alongside Roberts in the back-three, and the Griffey sisters, Caitlin and Rachel, are also back together at lock.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Wicklow to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.