IRFU Named In 2024 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Europe List by Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, has selected the Irish Rugby Football Union for the Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Europe™ List, ranking No. 78.

This year’s list features 100 organizations that were chosen after surveying more than 1.3 million employees in Europe about their experience in the workplace, representing the work experiences of over 2 million employees across Europe. Of those, 300,000 responses came from companies eligible for the list, and this ranking is based on that feedback.

Companies were considered for the list after being selected for local honors on national Best Workplaces™ lists. Companies on the list must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have between 50 and 499 employees in Europe.

This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All™ workplace experience, where all employees are welcomed and celebrated no matter who they are or what they do.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts commented:

“I would like to thank our incredibly dedicated staff for their hard work, and in helping the IRFU achieve this award. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and today’s award is further recognition of the huge efforts that have been made throughout our organisation. The IRFU is fully committed to the ongoing pursuit of excellence on and off the field of play and we will continue to work hard to ensuring that the IRFU is always a “great” workplace for our employees for the years ahead.”

“Congratulations to the Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Europe,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Despite the economic challenges facing them, these companies found ways to offer more support to their people, developing a foundation of trust that is crucial for business success in the years ahead.”

The Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Europe List for 2024 is published here: Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Europe List 2024