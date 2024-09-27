EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A: Round 2 Previews

Clontarf, the leaders after Division 1A’s opening round , host Garryowen in an early top of the table clash on Saturday, while two of last week’s other winning sides, Young Munster and Terenure College, collide in Greenfields.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 2:

Saturday, September 28

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CITY OF ARMAGH (9th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (6th), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: L; St. Mary’s College: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: -; Tries: -; St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 7; Tries: Mark Fogarty, Lucas Culliton, Leandro Ramirez, Conor Hayes 1 each

Preview: Evin Crommie and James Anderson have both been promoted from the bench for City of Armagh’s second round showdown with reigning Division 1B champions St. Mary’s College. This is the teams’ first meeting since they were in the second tier, two seasons ago.

The inclusion of the 20-year-old Anderson in the back row sees John Glasgow switch to lock, and Crummie pairs up in midfield with Sam Berman, Armagh’s player-of-the-match last week at Ballynahinch. Griffin Phillipson, a Canada Selects prop, joins the replacements.

Conor Dean will captain St. Mary’s from out-half, due to regular skipper Ronan Watters’ suspension for his red card during their narrow loss to Clontarf. Jack Reidy Walsh and Ethan Baxter are the changes up front, and Mark McHugh also gives a start to former Leinster winger Michael Silvester.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 29, 2022: St. Mary’s College 39 City of Armagh 22, Templeville Road; Saturday, March 4, 2023: City of Armagh 23 St. Mary’s College 20, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

CLONTARF (1st) v GARRYOWEN (2nd), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: W; Garryowen: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 11; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 2; Garryowen: Points: Kelvin Langan 9; Tries: Ronan Quinn, Colm Hogan, George Hadden, Gordon Wood 1 each

Preview: Clontarf will field a freshened-up back-three for Garryowen’s first trip to Castle Avenue in almost two years. Peter Maher and Seni Reilly Ashiru join forces with Connacht’s Andrew Smith, who moves to full-back following ‘Tarf’s hard-earned opening 31-27 win at St. Mary’s.

Hugh Cooney’s absence due to the Emerging Ireland tour sees Victor Allen start at outside centre for the table toppers. Garryowen are just behind them in second place, having struck late through Gordon Wood to overhaul Lansdowne last Saturday.

Notably, former Ireland captain Keith Wood’s three sons, starting centre Gordon and replacement backs Tom and Alex, are all included together in a Garryowen AIL squad for the first time. Some enforced changes sees Jamie Houston, Jack Delaney, and Colm Quilligan added to the back-line.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 10, 2022: Clontarf 36 Garryowen 10, Castle Avenue; Saturday, January 14, 2023: Garryowen 13 Clontarf 19, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (10th) v BALLYNAHINCH (4th), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: L; Ballynahinch: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor, Scott Buckley, Alessandro Heaney 5 each; Tries: Scott Buckley, Alessandro Heaney 1 each; Ballynahinch: Points: Matthew Booth 5; Tries: Matthew Booth 1

Preview: It is strange to see Cork Constitution lying at the foot of the table just five months after lifting the Division 1A trophy. Only one round in, there will certainly be no sense of panic from Cork Con, especially with a dose of home comforts this weekend.

Mark Donnelly’s Emerging Ireland involvement sees Alessandro Heaney slot in at loosehead prop. Former Highfield starlet Eoghan Smyth (19) also makes his Division 1A debut, taking over from Killian Coghlan at inside centre.

Ballynahinch only lost by three points at Temple Hill last March, having won 31-28 when Con visited them earlier in the season. Ulster speedster Aaron Sexton comes in to strengthen their back-line, along with fellow provincial player Conor McKee, and centres George Pringle and Mark Best.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 14, 2023: Ballynahinch 31 Cork Constitution 28, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, March 30, 2024: Cork Constitution 10 Ballynahinch 7, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

LANSDOWNE (7th) v UCD (8th), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: L; UCD: L

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 10; Tries: Jack Cooke, Andy Marks 1 each; UCD: Points: Michael Moloney 10; Tries: Andrew Osborne, Michael Moloney, Ruairi Shields 1 each

Preview: This looks set to be another humdinger of a match between these two. Last season they piled on the tries in their two tussles – scoring 19 between them. UCD won their home tie, 44-40, before Lansdowne prevailed 30-26 in the return fixture in the New Year.

Paul Wilson, who lifted the Leinster Schools Senior Cup for Gonzaga College in 2023, is one of two changes for Lansdowne. He will pack down at openside flanker for Declan Fassbender’s men, with Cathal Eddy also getting the nod on the right wing.

Both of these sides suffered tight defeats on the opening day, and injuries have impacted UCD’s selection. Prolific points scorer Michael Moloney is a big absentee, so Thomas Quinn joins captain James Tarrant at half-back. Ireland Under-20 hooker Mikey Yarr starts against his former club.

Recent League Meetings – Friday, December 15, 2023: UCD 44 Lansdowne 40, UCD Bowl; Friday, January 12, 2024: Lansdowne 30 UCD 26, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (5th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: W; Terenure College: W

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Shay McCarthy 10; Tries: Shay McCarthy 2; Terenure College: Points: Fintan Gunne, Aran Egan 10 each; Tries: Fintan Gunne 2

Preview: An encouraging start for both of these teams last week, and Young Munster, with their new signings making an impact, are hoping to beat Terenure College at home for a sixth successive time. A very enviable record considering Terenure’s success in recent years.

‘Nure last won at Tom Clifford Park back in February 2017, when Harrison Brewer scored a late try to secure a 28-17 victory. For tomorrow’s rematch, Chris Cosgrave pairs up with Alan Bennie at half-back, and Aran Egan combines with Craig Adams in the centre.

The absence of Patrick Campbell (shoulder) and Munster call-up Shay McCarthy sees the Cookies bring Shane O’Leary and Oisin Pepper into their back-line, along with Jack Shaw and Munster Academy scrum half Jake O’Riordan. Prop Peter Meyer is the only change to the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 18, 2023: Young Munster 13 Terenure College 6, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, February 10, 2024: Terenure College 25 Young Munster 10, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win