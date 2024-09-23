Marty Moore Announces Retirement

Tighthead prop, Marty Moore, has confirmed that he will retire from professional rugby on medical advice to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

After six years as one of the Ulster men, 33-year-old Moore has made the decision to step back from the sport to focus on his well-being, with the full support of the club.

A talented prop, who started off playing rugby at MU Barnhall RFC, Marty came up through the Leinster pathway, playing for the province’s schools’ teams and representing Ireland at underage level.

He would play for Leinster’s Senior side, and was rewarded for his progression with an international debut for Ireland against Scotland in the 2014 Six Nations. In his first international tournament, he played a vital role as Ireland won the Six Nations championship, a feat they would repeat a year later in 2015.

After two seasons at Wasps in the English Premiership, Marty joined Ulster Rugby in 2018 and immediately made an impact at tighthead prop. He became first choice in the number three shirt and showcased his strong ability in scrummaging and his high work-rate.

A long-term ACL injury halted Marty from making more appearances in an Ulster jersey, but he showed remarkable determination to recover and play for the province again.

Bryn Cunningham, Head of Rugby Operations and Recruitment at Ulster Rugby, said:

“On behalf of everyone at Ulster Rugby, past and present, I would like to say thank-you to Marty for all that he has given to the club over the past six years, which has seen him rewarded with 94 caps for the province.

“I think we can safely say that Ulster saw the best of Marty through a distinguished career where he became a cornerstone of the team. That’s testament to not only his application but also the trust built up over the years with all the senior professional staff who worked tirelessly to support his performance.

“With many stand-out moments in an Ulster jersey, we know that our supporters will take the time to join us in celebrating an outstanding career.

“We wish Marty, and his family, the best for his future and we will continue to support him in every way possible. He can hold his head high as one of the Ulster men who made the province his home and made a huge contribution on the pitch.”