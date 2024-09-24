Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

The Energia All-Ireland League will be in full swing this weekend as the Women’s Division gets underway to add to the action in Round 2 of the Men’s Divisions.

Women’s Division

Our feature live match on irishrugby+ sees champions UL Bohs away to Blackrock, meanwhile league newcomers Tullow start their campaign at home to Wicklow.

Men’s Division 1A

Cork Con entertain Ballynahinch in their first game of the season as they aim to bounce back from their opening round loss to Terenure. Elsewhere it’s 1st v 2nd as Clontarf host Garryowen.

Division 1B

Belvo and Nenagh Ormond got off to the perfect start with bonus points wins in Round 1; they’re on the road to Dublin University and Blackrock respectively this weekend.

Division 2A

Instonians signalled their intent by kicking off with a seven try bonus point win against Buccs in week 1; they host Ballymena in an Ulster derby this weekend.

Division 2B

Skerries and UL Bohemian both recorded bonus point wins on the opening day of the league; they face off on Saturday. Early leaders Dungannon travel to Sligo.

Division 2C

Ballyclare marked their arrival in the Energia All-Ireland League with an impressive win against Tullamore to leave them top of the table; they host Enniscorthy this weekend. Monkstown, who lost out to Midleton, have their first home game of the campaign against Bruff.