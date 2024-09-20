Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A, 2B & 2C Previews

The Energia All Ireland League returns this weekend, Ballyclare and Monkstown are the newcomers in Division 2C aiming to make a splash, while the champions last year Clogher Valley and Instonians make the step up looking to continue their form. (All games Kick-Off at 2:30pm).

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2A – ROUND 1:

Division 2A will certainly be even more competitive this year with Buccaneers, Galway Corinthians and Instonians all lining out in the Division for the 2024-25 season.

Two of those will meet in the opening round as Buccaneers welcome Instonians to Dubarry Park for the first meeting in their history. Buccs are celebrating their 30th year this season and aim to bounce back from relegation last term. Instonians meanwhile have been all conquering and are eyeing up another back to back promotion.

Galway Corinthians added JJ Hanrahan to their coaching staff for the new season, after the positives of their 2B campaign last season. First up is a tricky trip to Eaton Park to face Ballymena, who narrowly avoided relegation last year. John Nicholl has returned as Head Coach for the Ulstermen, as they aim to finish in the top end of the table.

The honours were shared between Banbridge and MU Barnhall last season, each taking a win at the other’s home venue. No question their opening contest of this season will be anything short of competitive in Rifle Park, as the race for promotion begins in earnest.

Greystones recorded a final day win in Dr. Hickey Park last season to remain in 2A, first up for the new season is a visit of Navan, who they defeated earlier this year to derail their momentum in the second half of the season. Greystones have added to their squad for the new season with Gerhard Zdunek and Ben Stephens moving from within the league. Navan are celebrating 100 years this season and look to begin a special season with a win.

Takumi Park has been a happy hunting ground for Cashel the last three seasons, an opening day Munster Derby with Old Crescent in a tie to get their teeth into the new season. Cashel have a 100% record over their Limerick neighbours in the last number of years, which will give them confidence going into this meeting.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2B – ROUND 1:

Proving to be one of the most competitive Divisions over the last number of seasons, the Energia All Ireland League 2B landscape will continue to be even more challenging for this season.

Clogher Valley made the step up from 2C this season and will play in 2B for the first time in their history. First up is an away trip to take on Malone in Gibson Park, who dropped down last season. Malone last played in Division 2 back in the 2010-11 season but have suffered consecutive relegations to drop down from 1B. It will prove an exciting Ulster derby between these two.

For Malahide, two of their last three trips to Stevenson Park have resulted in defeats. It has been a testing venue in the past for the Dublin outfit as they look to start the year with a win, similar to their last win at this venue in 2022. Dungannon had an unbeaten pre-season and have promotion on their minds this season.

Galwegians are back in 2B this season and their first home tie in Crowley Park will be an unfamiliar foe in Skerries. Wegians had to go through the playoffs last year and are well prepared for the new season, adding new faces including Eanna McCarthy, as the former CBC Cork Captain joins from UCC having moved to the Connacht Academy in the summer.

Skerries have Kieran Leonard as skipper this season, their return to 2B last year proved testing as they almost ended up in the relegation zone. The Goats have picked themselves up from last season and look to be a more competitive force this season.

Having faced off in the last two Division 2A promotion/relegation semi-finals on Shannonside, UL Bohemian and Sligo meet in Division 2B for the first time in the 4G Pitch in UL. Sligo had an impressive pre-season, retaining their Connacht Senior League crown for the first time. The Red Robins meanwhile have had time to dust themselves off from relegation last season to prepare for another competitive season.

Rainey have appointed a familiar face as head coach this year with Tim Barker taking on the role. He has brought in Nicky Stirling, a former winger with Rainey as his backs coach. Having finished seventh last year the Magherafelt men have sights on the top four, says Captain Daniel O’Neill: “I’m looking forward to this season, hopefully trying to get into that top four position and that’s our main focus and goal to try kick off a season with a couple of wins and try get a few points on the board that leads into a better position at the end of the season as well.”

First up for Rainey is an away trip to face Wanderers on the Aviva Stadium Back Pitch. Wanderers made the semi-final stage of the playoff’s last season and will be eying up the chance to do so again this year, or even better that. The Dublin side won both home ties against Rainey last year in a clean sweep of wins in all four meetings.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 2C – ROUND 1:

A tale of two different newcomers to Division 2C this year, Ballyclare make their Energia All-Ireland League debut, while Monkstown are ending a 21 year hiatus this weekend, both are on the road for Round 1.

Ballyclare begin their campaign with a trip to Spollanstown to face Tullamore. The Ulster side had plenty of names on the Ulster Junior Interpro team that tasted success earlier this year, with Captain Joel McBride, skippering them that day. David Hanlon is Head Coach for the new season as Tullamore aim to return to promotion contention. Tullamore ended last year in sixth, Hanlon has a talented team at his disposal for the new season to finish even higher.

Monkstown will travel to Leeside to meet Midleton in Towns Park. The South Dublin side aim to mark that return with their first AIL win since the 30th of March 2002. They are raring to go for the new season, says Ruadhán McDonnell. “There’s a huge buzz around the club now the last year and throughout pre-season, we just can’t wait to get going down to Midleton now away, and hit the ground running and really give it our all,”

Midleton almost joined the Junior ranks at the end of the 2022-23 season, they survived the playoff and bounced back to finish fifth last season. The Cork side are a stern test and have proven that in the past, a positive start here can be a solid foundation for a promotion charge.

Dolphin are one of two teams who dropped down to 2C this season. A Munster Derby with Bruff in Kilballyowen Park, is a mouthwatering tie to begin the season. Bruff have been a promotion candidate the last two seasons, and following semi-final heartache are back with a purpose. Dolphin are coming off consecutive relegations, with getting wins on the board a priority this season.

Belfast Harlequins also dropped down from 2B and head to Alcast Park on Saturday to meet Enniscorthy. A first contest for the Belfast men in 2C will be a stern test against ‘Scorthy. The Wexford side were fourth last year and have promotion on their mind once again. A first trip to this venue since 2022 for Harlequins, they left that day 30-10 winners. Quins are bouncing back from relegation and an opening day win is a positive from their perspective.

Omagh Academicals and Clonmel have had plenty of entertaining contests over the last number of year’s, the pair begin the season at Thomas Mellon Playing Fields. Having both flirted with relegation last season, a top end of the table finish will be on the agenda. Clonmel defeated Accies in both of their meetings last season, the latter a 21-8 win at this venue in February.