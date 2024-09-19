Rainey Aiming For Positive Start To Energia AIL

After a nervy end to last season, Rainey RFC are hoping the new season can see them be more competitive in the testing waters of the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B.

First up to start the season is an away trip to Merrion Road to face Wanderers on Saturday for a 2:30 pm kick off. Far from a happy hunting ground in recent visits. Rainey are aiming to start the season on a positive note having lost consecutive opening fixtures in the last two seasons.

Seventh last season, sixth the season prior to that, Rainey have had a tough couple of campaigns since dropping down to 2B at the end of the 2021-2022 season. With a change in coaches and some new acquisitions on board, the men from Magherafelt have a positive outlook to the new season.

Now into his second season as club captain, Daniel O’Neill is excited for the new season ahead, he was speaking at the launch of the new Energia All-Ireland League season at Energia Park, as Rainey set their sights on a top end finish this year.

“I’m looking forward to this season, hopefully trying to get into that top four position and that’s our main focus and goal to try kick off a season with a couple of wins and try get a few points on the board that leads into a better position at the end of the season as well.”

Rainey certainly shaved the relegation fight last year, having flirted with the drop zone for a long spell in the season. Losing their last five games of the season did not help their chances to survive, they did however finish three points ahead of the relegation playoff place.

Indeed they had a slowburner of a start to the season, losing their first four games before a big win in Round 5 over Dolphin got them back to winning ways. O’Neill was disappointed with how the season went as some games he feels didn’t go their way as the competitive nature of 2B makes it a tough challenge.

“Personally I was disappointed. That was my first year as captain and I wanted to do better and drive the team. I am captain again this year so but a bit more determination to try and push on and hopefully come up the ladder a wee bit.

“Disappointed but it’s a tough league, it’s a minefield. Games went our way, some didn’t, I think that’s the nature of the beast in that league, it is a hard league, it’s very competitive that makes it enjoyable. It’s something to look forward to.”

Rainey have appointed a familiar face as head coach this year with Tim Barker taking on the role. Barker has played at club level for Malone, Dungannon, and Rainey. Including dusting off the boots recently to cover injuries during his spell as forwards coach.

Barker also lined out for his native Ulster as a professional with stints elsewhere at with Glasgow Warriors and Castres Olympique. He has brought in Nicky Stirling, a former winger with Rainey as his backs coach.The Hatrick Park club have lost second row Ronan McCusker to Ballynahinch, while veteran fullback Mickey O’Neill has moved to Australia. Killene Thornton who scored four tries for Ulster in the Junior Interpro series this year joins from City Of Derry, he is joined by Ross McLaughlin to make the trip from the same club.

Winger Jim McCartney joins from Limavady, scrum half Ryan Davies has signed from Queens, while a massive coup ahead of the new season is Jack Hardy joining from ACT Brumbies in Australia. The former Queensland Reds out-half will be an exciting addition to their ranks.

Ahead of their opening clash with Wanderers this weekend, O’Neill is hoping to see a lot more confidence in the side this year as they had some difficult spells last year which affected their confidence.

“A bit more confidence. Try to get as I say the first couple of games out of the way to try and still build and build towards the important games you want to call it. From last season there was a few games that didn’t go our way and that sort of affected us, affected confidence as well. But for this season looking ahead, I’m hoping a few games go our way and that will help us coming into the end of the season.

It’s going to be tough but to be honest I’m looking forward to it. We’ve new players coming in, new coaching staff and there’s been a bit more of a drive so hopefully coming into the first game we should be looking forward to a competitive game.

“I think standards are starting to be driven between the player’s coming in and our actual homegrown players. I find that competition is great for the club, if somebody is in my position I want to drive on to make sure I am in that position the following week. I think competition is great to have within the club and that will help to come into the games as well.

“For us it’s one of the games we are looking forward to, it’s our first game, first real hard competitive game. We’ve had three games there previous the last couple of weeks, and that was our building phase. I’m hoping that will help us come into the big game with Wanderers at the start of the season.”