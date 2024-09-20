EnergiaAIL Live: Old Wesley v Blackrock College On IrishRugby+

The Energia All-Ireland League kicks off this weekend with our first live match on a new streaming platform – irishrugby+.

In partnership with WiiStream, the IRFU will provide live coverage of selected matches every month as well as providing access for clubs to stream their own matches, giving club rugby supporters the chance to watch more action than ever before.

The central hub will be the new home for #EnergiaAIL Live matches, as well as other compelling content as the season progresses.

Coverage of the Energia All-Ireland League starts with Friday’s Division 1B derby between south Dublin rivals Old Wesley and Blackrock College. Kick-off at Energia Park is at 8pm.

The Women’s Division launches next week with live coverage of reigning champions UL Bohemian when they travel to Stradbrook to face Blackrock, last season’s beaten semi-finalists.

Highlights from Men’s Division 1A and the Women’s Division will be available on our YouTube channel and in the #EnergiaAIL Hub.

Watch the #EnergiaAIL live on irishrugby+ this Friday night, with match commentary from The Club Scene Podcast’s Daragh Frawley, as an exciting new AIL season gets up and running under the Energia Park floodlights.

You’ll also find links to club live streams including Old Belvedere v UCC, Ballynahinch v City of Armagh, Terenure v Cork Con and UCD v Young Munster on the new irishrugby+ platform