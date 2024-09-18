The BKT URC Is Back – All You Need To Know

The 2024/25 BKT URC season gets underway this weekend for so here’s a list of everything you need to get Round 1 ready!

The new season is almost upon us as the best Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy, and South Africa have to offer – battle it out across 18 regular season rounds before another blockbuster Play-Off campaign to see who will be crowned BKT URC champions.

Fixtures

Edinburgh v Leinster, Hive Stadium, Friday, September 20, 19:35

Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, Saturday, September 21, 17:30

Ulster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, September 21, 19:45

Where To Watch

You can find out all the details here on where you can watch each game.

Tickets

And for tickets, you can get yours right here.

Stat Zone

Leinster

Leinster scored a league-high average of 4.5 tries per 80 minutes last season. They scored the most tries from scrums (13) and kick return (13).

Last season, Leinster made an average of 815 kick in play metres per 80 minutes – more than any other team. They also averaged the most 22 entries (12.2).

Munster

Gavin Coombes made the most carries in URC 3 (235). This accounted for 9.1% of Munster’s carries last season.

Of all the URC teams last season, Munster made the highest proportion of their kicks in play with the left boot (26.1%). All 107 of Craig Casey’s kicks in play were made with his left boot.

Just 37.5% of Munster’s possessions last season ended with a kick – the third-lowest proportion in the league.

Connacht

Cathal Forde made more dominant carries last season than any other back, a total of 50. He made an average of 4.9 dominant collisions per 80 minutes – the second-most in the Connacht squad.

Connacht played an average of 3.5 phases per possession last season – more than any other team. A league-high 58.3% of their touches were passes.

Connacht made an average of 35.5 dominant collisions per 80 minutes in URC 3 – the second-most in the league.

Ulster