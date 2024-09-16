Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures Kick Off This Weekend

The Energia All-Ireland League is back this weekend at a club near you. We’ll be bringing you extensive coverage of the league including more live games, match highlights, magic moments and stories from every division throughout the season.

The action starts this week in the Men’s Divisions with a Friday Night Live match at Energia Park between Old Wesley and Blackrock while the Women’s Division kick off next week.

Divison 1A

The Men’s season starts as it finished with the clash of Terenure and Cork Con in a replay of last season’s final. Newly promoted St. Mary’s College host Clontarf while Garryowen are at home to Lansdowne.

Division 1B

The first Energia AIL Live game of the season will be streamed on Friday night as Old Wesley host Blackrock. On Saturday there’s action in Highfield, Nenagh Ormond, Old Belvedere and Queens.

Division 2A

MU Barnahll missed out on promotion last season by the narrowest of margins. Their campaign this season kicks off away to Banbridge, who finished just behind them in the Division. Newly promoted Instonians are on the road to Dubarry Park to face a Buccaneers side looking to consolidate after relegation.

Division 2B

Can Clogher Valley continue their ascent through the Divisions? Their first ever Division 2B season kicks off away to Malone. Elsewhere, Galwegians return to the Division is marked by a home fixture against Skerries.

Division 2C

Monkstown mark their return to the Energia All-Ireland League with a trip to Midleton. Bruff and Enniscorthy made the Top 4 last season and they’ll be aiming higher again this time around. They are at home to Dolphin and Belfast Harlequins respectively.