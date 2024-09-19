‘Kicking Off The Season With An Interpro Is Special’ – Wilkins

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins says his players are ‘excited to put in a really good performance’ as they prepare to pay provincial rivals Munster a visit in the opening round of the BKT United Rugby Championship.

A disappointing finish to last season saw Connacht lose their last three URC matches, including May’s 47-12 defeat to Munster at Thomond Park, the venue for Saturday’s rematch (kick-off 5.30pm). Tickets are available to buy here.

A Byron Ralston try, just before half-time, meant Connacht were only 14-7 behind at the break when the teams met four months ago. However, Munster went on to dominate the closing 40 minutes, scoring seven tries in all.

The westerners do have some good memories of previous trips to Thomond Park, particularly their 2015 and 2021 wins, and they picked up some winning momentum in pre-season with victories over Sale Sharks (21-5) and Glasgow Warriors (28-21).

“Pre-season has been really positive. Nine weeks of really intense training, the guys got into the rugby right from the get-go,” explained Wilkins, at the start of his second season in charge at Dexcom Stadium.

“We got a lot of physical conditioning around that, but we thought it was important to get the ball in hand early as well.

“They’ve absorbed the new bits, and we’ve refined some of the things that we were delivering last year around attack, around defence, around set-piece.

“But the boys have worked incredibly hard. There’s been a brilliant energy about them, a really good spirit amongst the group, and now we just can’t wait to get going.”

Connacht’s recent signings and players promoted from the Academy will be eager to make their mark in the early season, with the likes of former Chiefs out-half Josh Ioane, Bristol Bears’ Piers O’Conor (pictured below), and ex-Ulster and Edinburgh hooker Adam McBurney now involved.

Former Leinster duo Temi Lasisi and Ben Murphy have also made the move to Galway, and Ireland Sevens star Chay Mullins, and recent Ireland Under-20 internationals Matthew Devine and Hugh Gavin, are now in the senior ranks after progressing from the Academy.

The likes of Jack Carty, Bundee Aki, Dave Heffernan, and Finlay Bealham remain stalwart figures for Connacht, but the signalling of a fresh approach comes with the appointment of the 24-year-old Cian Prendergast as the province’s new captain.

Commenting on Prendergast’s new leadership role, Wilkins said: “First and foremost, Cian role-models the behaviours, the mindset, the attitude, the professionalism that we expect from a Connacht player and from a Connacht team.

“The diligence with which he’s approached the development of his own game is testament to how he’s progressed so quickly into the Ireland set-up and become a key player for Connacht.

“He’s a player that is relentless in driving standards of the group, even with some of the players older than himself. I think it’s important as well to pay dues to Jack Carty.

“Jack’s obviously lead the team over the last two years in that role as club captain. He has been tremendous for us.

“The selflessness and determination with which he’s approached that role has been a key aspect in how we’ve built the leadership within the squad, and now he hands over that mantle to Cian. We’ll look forward to both of them contributing as the season progresses.”

Connacht have also been boosted by Mack Hansen’s long-awaited return from a shoulder injury. In recent weeks he played his first games since January, coming off the bench against Glasgow and then starting at full-back in Bristol.

The 2023 Grand Slam winner will be hoping to get a run of competitive outings under his belt, especially with Connacht’s opening run of six straight URC fixtures including two more derbies, away to Ulster and at home to Leinster.

“We’re in a really fortunate position (injury-wise). Of the 44 senior players, we’ve just got the one long-term injury in JJ Hanrahan. Obviously still rehabbing back from his knee surgery,” noted the 45-year-old London-born coach.

“JJ’s still on track for a return in late January, early February, but everyone else is fighting fit. Obviously the internationals’ return will come in the earlier rounds of the URC rather than necessarily straight away, especially for those who played serious minutes over the summer.

“But we’re in a good position. We’ve got three teams of 15 fighting out on the training field (today), as well as the Academy boys who are supplementing our training sessions at the moment. It’s made for really good competition for places.”

Connacht finished 11th in the URC table last season, with wins at the Hollywoodbets Sharks, Cardiff, and the Dragons proving to be their best performances on the road. They started the campaign strongly but faded towards the end.

Putting it up to Munster would certainly offer a sign of better things to come. Creating and converting more scoring chances is a must, especially as they were only the 11th highest scoring team in the URC last season.

An interprovincial derby always whets the appetite, and playing Munster first up is a challenge that Wilkins’ men are relishing, even if Saturday’s opponents have an enviable record of losing just once in the first round since 2014 (Cardiff beat them 20-13 in 2022).

“It’s an incredibly exciting assignment. First round proper is always something that generates a huge buzz around the province, and for it to be an Interpro and away at Munster, in particular, is brilliant for the lads.

“Anytime you go there you always expect an incredibly emotional and physical encounter, you know, and that’s from both sides.

“That will be a key part of the recipe for getting success down there. At the same time we need to keep calm heads, and a high degree of clarity and precision will be required as well.

“It’s a massive challenge for us, but it’s one we can’t wait for, and to kick off the season like that, with all the support of our travelling fans that often make the journey down to Thomond Park, will make it even more special,” he added.